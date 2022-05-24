Wyoming Cowboys non-conference schedule includes game in Chicago Bulls' arena

LARAMIE – Finding teams willing to play in the Dome of Doom will be even more challenging now that the Cowboys are competitive again.

But Wyoming will face a quality opponent in the Windy City.

UW’s 2022-23 non-conference schedule includes a game against Dayton on Dec. 17 at the United Center in Chicago, according to a report by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

The Flyers were No. 52 in the final NET rankings posted in April, six spots ahead of the Pokes, after finishing 24-11 overall and 14-4 in the Atlantic 10 with an NIT appearance.

UW, which was 25-9 overall and 13-5 in the Mountain West, made its first NCAA Tournament appearance in seven years and lost to Indiana in the First Four played on Dayton’s home court.

North Carolina State and Vanderbilt will also reportedly play in the event in the Chicago Bulls’ arena.

The Cowboys will play at least three more neutral-court games at the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Nov. 24-26. The Bracket for the tournament has not been announced.

The field for the eight-team event in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, includes Belmont, Boston College, Buffalo, Drake, George Mason, Howard and Tarleton State.

UW (58), Belmont (79) and Drake (85) are the only teams in the field to finish in the NET top-100 last season.

The Cowboys will host Grand Canyon, which was No. 92 in the NET, at the Arena-Auditorium after beating the Lopes in Phoenix last season.

UW assistant coach Ken DeWeese is still in the process of finalizing the rest of the non-conference slate.

Six other MW teams – San Diego State (30), Boise State (34), Colorado State (35), Utah State (65), Fresno State (77) and UNLV (97) – finished in the top 100 of the NET rankings used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

The Cowboys, Aztecs, Broncos and Rams all made the field of 68 but went 0-4 in the NCAA Tournament.

UW is expected to return all-MW first team selections Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado.

Three Pac-12 transfers – USC’s Ethan Anderson and Max Agbonkpolo and UCLA’s Jake Kyman – have joined a strong nucleus that includes Xavier DuSell, Jeremiah Oden, Brendan Wenzel, Hunter Thompson and Noah Reynolds.

