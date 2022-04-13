Wyoming Cowboys officially add two USC, one UCLA transfer to loaded roster

LARAMIE – Jeff Linder has quickly built something special.

Now three talented Pac-12 players are officially coming to join Wyoming’s quest for a Mountain West championship and another NCAA Tournament appearance.

USC transfers Max Agbonkpolo and Ethan Anderson and UCLA transfer Jake Kyman signed to play at UW on Wednesday after verbally committing to Linder and his staff during a visit to campus last weekend.

All three newcomers have two years of eligibility remaining and will arrive this summer after graduating from their current schools.

Linder credited his players, including all-MW first team selections Hunter Maldonado and Graham Ike, for making the trio from Los Angeles feel at home in Laramie.

“It was kind of the perfect storm,” Linder said. “We knew that they would like the opportunity to play with one another and we felt like we had the things in place and the opportunity to really give them that.”

Agbonkpolo, ranked nationally as the No. 52 overall recruit in the 2019 class by 247Sports, averaged 7.7 points and 3.5 rebounds last season for the Trojans.

Linder compared the 6-foot-9 forward to Chandler Hutchison, the former MW star and first-round NBA draft pick he recruited while working as an assistant at Boise State.

“Max is a guy from a talent standpoint, he’s as talented as anybody in the Mountain West,” Linder said.

Anderson averaged 5.5 points and 4.2 assists last season for the Trojans. The 6-1 point guard will be able to play in the pick-and-roll with Ike and should improve UW’s defense against quick guards like New Mexico’s Jaelen House.

“When he walks in, coach (Craig) Bohl is going to be trying to steal him over to the football field,” Linder said of Anderson, who is listed at 210 pounds. “He’s built like an NFL running back. He’s got a lot of size, he’s got a lot of burst. He’s a guy that I’m really excited to get to work with.”

Kyman, who averaged 3.6 points and 1.1 over 80 games for the Bruins, played in a deep rotation that featured Johnny Juzang, Jules Bernard and Jaime Jaquez. The 6-7 wing’s perimeter shooting will help the Cowboys replace some of Drake Jeffries’ production.

“It wasn’t like he was playing on a bad team and sitting behind bums. He was sitting behind some NBA guys and playing on a Final Four team,” Linder said of Kyman, who shot 36% on 3-pointers at UCLA. “You feel like it’s going in every time he shoots it.”

UW’s three new players have all known each other since their AAU days.

Agbonkpolo and Anderson made it to the Elite Eight together at USC. Anderson won a state championship at Fairfax High and was the L.A. City Section player of the year. Agbonkpolo and Kyman won a state championship together at Santa Margarita Catholic High. Kyman adds Final Four experience to a UW squad that lost in the First Four.

“They understand what winning is,” Linder said. “They’re not going to be scared to go into San Diego State and play or New Mexico. They’ve been there, done that. That added experience and maturity is only going to help us.”

Linder had three scholarships available after backups Ben Bowen, Eoin Nelson and Deng Dut – who combined to average 1.7 points and 1.6 rebounds last season – entered the NCAA transfer portal following the Cowboys’ first NCAA Tournament appearance in seven years.

“I told our guys, those empty seats, it’s my job to fill them with the best players we can possibly get,” Linder said. “That’s what we did.”

Maldonado, who will go through the NBA draft process before deciding whether to return as a super senior, is still working out with the Pokes in Laramie.

Linder noted that the improved depth would take some pressure off Maldonado and Ike next season. Then he was asked if he knew something about Maldonado’s pending decision the public doesn’t.

“We’ll see what the process brings. He’s here with us every day,” Linder said of Maldonado, who averaged 18.5 points and 6.3 assists last season. “I know he’s excited about the guys we’re bringing in and excited about the thing that we can do with those guys.”

Hunter Thompson will use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the pandemic to return for a sixth season at UW in 2022-23.

The Cowboys return a strong nucleus that includes Xavier DuSell (7.5 ppg), Jeremiah Oden (7.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg) and Brendan Wenzel (5.2 ppg).

Guards Noah Reynolds, who played well backing up Maldonado, and Kenny Foster, who is seeking a medical hardship for last season, are also back.

The Pokes are adding 6-10 forward Caden Powell, a three-star prospect from Waco, Texas, who was signed in the 2022 recruiting class.

UW announced the signing of Cheyenne Central’s Nathanial Talich as a preferred walk-on Wednesday.

Two years after taking over a program coming off back-to-back 24-loss seasons, some of Linder’s peers are now using desperate tactics to recruit against UW.

“Who would have thought two years ago where you’ve got other coaches around the country saying, ‘Hey, you’re not going to play at the University of Wyoming, they’ve got too many good players,’” Linder said. “It’s a testament to what we’ve done in a short amount of time.”

