Wyoming Cowboys open Mountain West play with 71-69 win at Utah State

LARAMIE – The Pokes only had one full-team practice leading into their Mountain West opener delayed two weeks by COVID-19 issues.

Wyoming stuck to a simple, familiar script – letting Hunter Maldonado and Graham Ike make winning plays – during its dramatic 71-69 victory over Utah State on Saturday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah.

Maldonado scored 12 consecutive points for his team down the stretch, and Ike made the winning bucket with 3.3 seconds left.

The Cowboys, who had not played since a 77-57 victory over South Florida on Dec. 25 in Honolulu, improved to 12-2 overall and 1-0 in the MW.

“What can you say about our effort tonight?” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “To come into this type of atmosphere against a really good team, one of the harder teams in the country to guard, and to basically come in here with one day of practice and execute the game plan and to be able to have the energy and effort to finish that game.”

Maldonado, who finished with 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the field and a 6-for-7 night at the free-throw line, finished his second-half flurry with a basket to give the visitors a 65-58 lead with 4:13 remaining.

The Aggies (10-7, 1-3) – who played their first three conference games on the road – answered with a 9-0 to reclaim the lead via a three-point play by Rylan Jones.

Ike tied the score by burying two free throws in the face of the Utah State student section, and a basket by Jeremiah Oden gave UW a 69-67 advantage with 41.9 seconds left.

After star forward Justin Bean tied the score on the other end, Linder called a timeout to make sure the basketball was in Ike’s strong hands.

The 6-foot-9 sophomore calmly beat his man in the post to put the Pokes ahead for good. Ike finished with 23 points on 8-for-14 shooting and eight rebounds.

“I felt like Maldo was probably a little gassed, and Graham is as good an offensive player as there is in the country,” Linder said. “Sometimes you can over-coach and try to be tricky in those situations. Just get the ball to Graham there. We knew we had a shooter in that opposite corner, they weren’t going to help, and Graham just did what he did. He went and made a play.”

Jones missed a 3-pointer as time expired. UW guard Xavier DuSell was injured during the final sequence, but Linder did not have an update on his status immediately after the game.

“I knew we had some guys that were running on empty,” Linder said. “I didn’t want Graham to be on the bench in foul trouble, but probably that helped us there at the end because he had fresh legs and went and made that play to finish the game.”

The score was tied 31-all at the intermission after the Aggies erased a 10-point deficit.

Oden completed a three-point play to give UW an 18-8 lead with 10:45 remaining in the half.

“I was surprised a little bit how we came out,” Linder said of his team’s crisp play after the COVID-19 pause.

Utah State, which missed its first nine shots from behind the arc, capped a 10-0 run with back-to-back 3s by Jones and Bean to tie the score.

Ike gave the Pokes a 26-22 lead with a basket but was called for a technical foul after letting the official know that he was fouled on the shot.

The Aggies took their first lead, 31-29, on a 3 by Jones with 1:01 left before Maldonado evened the score with a pair of free throws.

“They kind of punched us in the mouth there the last eight minutes of the first half and made a lot of the winning plays, the toughness plays,” Linder said. “I challenged the guys at halftime. We didn’t see this (atmosphere) last year.”

UW finished the game 24-for-46 (52.2%) from the field. Drake Jeffries was 4-for-7 on 3s with 14 points, and Oden was also in double figures with 11 points.

Jones and Bean scored 19 points each for the Aggies, who finished 6-for-26 (23.1%) behind the arc.

The Cowboys play Nevada on Monday in Reno.

