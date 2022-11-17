Wyoming Cowboys open Paradise Jam vs. Howard in the U.S. Virgin Islands

LARAMIE – The Cowboys were enjoying the weather in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands on Thursday as arctic air and snow arrived back home at 7,220 feet.

Jeff Linder’s team understands the Paradise Jam isn’t all about fun and sun after Wyoming suffered a loss to Southeastern Louisiana that puts a noticeable stain on their NCAA Tournament resume.

The Pokes dropped to No. 82 in the latest KenPom rankings after Sunday’s stunning 76-72 defeat to a Southland program currently ranked No. 322 in the metric used by the selection committee.

“For us this road trip is a business trip,” Hunter Maldonado said. “We still have to make a statement and show people that we’re improving, that we’re learning. We have to respond to what happened.”

The Cowboys (2-1) will try to get back on track against Howard in the opening round of the Paradise Jam on Friday at the USVI Sports and Fitness Center (1:15 p.m., ESPN+).

The Bison (2-3) are coming off a 95-69 loss to James Madison and were No. 270 in the KenPom rankings Thursday.

“It doesn’t matter who it is,” Maldonado continued. “We still have to go out there and do better than we did (Sunday).”

UW struggled without Graham Ike, who will be out another 4-to-6 weeks with a right foot injury, shooting 31.3% from the field and getting outscored 28-14 in the paint by Southeastern Louisiana.

Brendan Wenzel is averaging a team-high 18 points this season and Hunter Thompson is averaging 10 points and a team-high 6.7 rebounds.

Linder has been experimenting with different lineups and a deep rotation but that might be changing after the Pokes allowed Southeastern Louisiana to shoot 48.3% from the field with 11 made 3-pointers.

The Cowboys were unable to overcome the defensive deficiencies as they went 3-for-19 behind the arc in the second half.

“You’ve got to do more, you’ve got to pay the price to win, and winning is hard,” Linder said. “All those people on social media telling them how great they are, if you lose to Southeastern Louisiana, you lose a lot of friends.

“Hopefully they’ll listen to the right voices and decide to come back and figure out how to get better.”

UW, which was picked to finish second in the Mountain West after receiving an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament last season, has a lot of work to do to live up to those expectations.

No. 17 San Diego State already has quality wins over BYU and Stanford. UNLV knocked off No. 21 Dayton. Colorado State beat Southeastern Louisiana by 12 points without injured star Isaiah Stevens.

Making a run through the eight-team Paradise Jam bracket would help the Cowboys make up for the early stumble.

“It’s not the end of the world as long as we respond the right way and we learn from it,” Linder said

UW will play either Drake or Buffalo on Sunday. The other teams in the field are Belmont, Tarleton State, Boston College and George Mason.

The Pokes lead the series with Howard 2-0 with a 78-43 win in the 1981 NCAA Tournament and an 84-75 win in a 2008 meeting in Logan, Utah.