Wyoming Cowboys open the season with rout of Colorado Christian

LARAMIE – The Cowboys shifted the attention away from the training room to the court.

It hurt so good.

Wyoming opened the 2022-23 season with a 102-69 victory over Colorado Christian in front of a crowd of 4,464 at the Arena-Auditorium.

Graham Ike applauded from the end of the bench. The preseason Mountain West player of the year is expected to miss the majority of non-conference play while recovering from a right foot injury.

Brendan Wenzel and 7-foot redshirt freshman Nate Barnhart also sat out with injuries. Both are considered day-to-day.

Jeremiah Oden limped off the floor with muscle cramps in the final minutes of the first half after scoring 14 points. The junior forward returned briefly and hit a 3-pointer before getting subbed out for the rest of the game.

Noah Reynolds took a hard fall after getting fouled on a dunk attempt. The sophomore point guard bounced back up and finished with 12 points.

Hunter Maldonado also hit the deck throughout the game, bumping and bruising his way to 13 points and seven assists.

Despite the attrition, the Cowboys (1-0) scored the most points in an opener since the 1987-88 squad, which featured Fennis Dembo and Eric Leckner, dropped 113 points on the University of Denver en route to a 26-6 finish and a second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

Oden (17 points) led UW’s offensive attack, which finished with six players scoring in double figures and 50 bench points.

“The beauty of this team is when you go to the bench there’s zero drop off,” head coach Jeff Linder said.

All three Pac-12 transfers played well in their UW debuts.

Ethan Anderson finished with seven points, eight assists, six rebounds and one turnover.

“Ethan did a tremendous job being the guy to really run the show,” Linder said of the USC transfer, who started at point guard. “My challenge to him is can he play longer with the same effort.”

Max Agbonkpolo (16 points, six rebounds) and Jake Kyman (10 points, two assists), who were high school teammates in Los Angeles before going to USC and UCLA, respectively, also made a strong first impression.

“I love it here and I’m happy to be here,” Agbonkpolo said. “And I’m here to win. That’s all.”

Hunter Thompson, who started in place of Ike, finished with 15 points and five rebounds. True freshman Caden Powell added six points and four rebounds in 13 minutes off the bench.

“I don’t know if we could find another post in the nation like Graham,” Thompson said of trying to fill the void in the post. “We’re just trying to bring what we do best to the team and just get the big guy healthy and get him back. We’re just going to try to do our part until then.”

Linder experimented with lineups throughout the game.

UW went big with Maldonado (6-7), Kyman (6-7), Oden (6-8), Agbonkpolo (6-9) and Thompson (6-10) on the floor together for a stretch.

Anderson and Reynolds also shared the court for a few minutes alongside Maldonado, who handled the point guard role last season.

“That’s probably the shortest amount of minutes I’ve played in five years. It was super fun,” Maldonado said after logging 28 minutes. “To sit back and watch all the work these guys have put in and go out and show everyone else what they’ve been working on, depth is our advantage.”

Thompson hit two 3s and blocked a shot early to highlight UW’s 8-2 start before the first media timeout.

A 3 by Kyman extended the lead to 20-7 before the Division II Cougars answered with a 6-0 run.

Thompson and Oden hit back-to-back 3s, then Agbonkpolo drew a defender out to the perimeter and then blew by him for a rim-rocking dunk in the final minute of the half.

UW led 50-35 at the intermission.

“It was almost a perfect game where we got challenged enough, but at the same time where we could kind of figure some things out in that first game,” Linder said.

Noah Kon hit a 3 during a 12-8 run for Colorado Christian to start the second half.

Maldonado quickly restored order with a steal and slam, followed by a 3, to make the score 66-49.

Kenny Foster, who missed the majority of last season due to injuries and illness, checked in for the first time and buried a corner 3 to extend the cushion to 20 points.

After a three-point play by Thompson, a transition basket by Foster and a 3 by Kyman, the lead ballooned to 82-54.

Powell scored off a tough offensive rebound and threw down a dunk in traffic, and Agbonkpolo knocked down a 3 and flushed a breakaway dunk to make the score 93-62.

“A collective grit and toughness,” Maldonado said when asked what he wanted to see from the 2022-23 Cowboys on opening night. “I think that’s something that took us really far last year and we’ve obviously been working on that all summer, especially with the transfers and the freshmen coming in. I think that’s always a team’s goal at the beginning.

“Playing against somebody else, and basically against a team like, (we wanted to) impose our will.”

UW returns to action against Nicholls on Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium (8 p.m., Mountain West Network).