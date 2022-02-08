Wyoming Cowboys outlast Utah State Aggies 78-76 in overtime

LARAMIE – The Cowboys could not have scripted a worse scenario to start a game.

Hunter Maldonado limped off the court with an ankle injury and headed for the training room. Graham Ike picked up two fouls before breaking a sweat. Head coach Jeff Linder was asked to leave after being assessed two technical fouls.

All this drama occurred in the first five minutes, but the last five minutes belonged to the Pokes.

Ike grabbed an offensive rebound and scored with 6.7 seconds left to lift Wyoming to a 78-76 overtime victory over Utah State on Tuesday night in front of 5,558 satisfied customers at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys (20-3, 9-1) are now tied with Boise State for first-place in the Mountain West after ending the Aggies’ (15-10, 6-6) five-game winning streak to sweep the regular-season series.

"This is thrilling, this is what you live for, this is why you play the game for these moments," Ike said after UW's fifth consecutive win, all by seven points or less. "This is why I love playing this game and playing with this team. We’re just together at all times. We really love each other.

"It’s just electrifying, especially with the fans."

Ike, despite sitting on the bench for the final 16 minutes of the first half, finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds.

The crowd stopped holding its collective breath after Maldonado checked back in and added 23 points.

"I came back out and gave everything I have like I usually do," Maldonado said. "Turned out great."

Brandon Horvath scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half for Utah State, which was missing starting forward Sean Bairstow.

Justin Bean scored all 14 of his points in the second half but was shut out in the first half and overtime.

UW scored the first four points of the extra session on a Maldonado three-point play and an Ike free throw to take its largest lead (72-68) of the game.

Rylan Jones tied the score 76-76 with 35.7 seconds left before Ike corralled a missed 3-pointer by Drake Jeffries and put the game-winning basket in.

"He’s just a tough kid and he’s just a winner and he’s about all the right things," UW assisant coach Ken DeWeese said of Ike. "For us to have him come back in the second half with great focus, great feet defensively to not get fouls and to play solid. It just speaks to his character as to who he is as a person, as a player."

Bean’s first field goal of the game gave the Aggies a 48-38 lead early in the second half. Ike scored the next six points.

RJ Eytle-Rock, who did not play in Utah State’s 71-69 loss to UW on Jan. 15 in Logan, made a corner 3 to give his team a seven-point advantage, but the Pokes answered with a 9-2 run to tie the score 53-53.

Ike grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed free throw by Maldonado and found Jeffries for a 3 that gave UW its first lead of the second half, 58-57, with 7:57 remaining.

Bean scored the next nine points for the Aggies to give them a 66-64 advantage.

After Ike scored, Bean somehow freed himself for a dunk. Ike swished two free throws with 16.1 seconds left after getting fouled rebounding a missed 3 by Brendan Wenzel.

Utah State was unable to get a shot off before the final buzzer sounded the end of regulation.

"It’s the difference in the game when it gets down to winning time. Who is going to go make a play?" DeWeese said of Ike's "winning plays" late in regulation and overtime. "Graham did a good job finding those guys out of the post when the double came and got them great looks. Then went around the back end and cleaned it up for them."

DeWeese is now officially 2-0 as UW's interim head coach. His other win was also in overtime when Linder was ejected from a game against New Mexico last season.

The Cowboys trailed 40-36 at the intermission after the emotional first 20 minutes.

After Maldonado and Ike left the court and Linder went to the locker room, the Aggies quickly turned a 6-5 deficit into a 16-8 lead.

Hunter Thompson and Xavier DuSell came off the bench and hit 3s to stop the bleeding.

Maldonado returned and scored to give UW a 26-25 lead with 9:07 remaining in the half.

With Bean and Steven Ashworth playing limited minutes due to early foul trouble, Zee Hamoda came in and scored nine points for the Aggies before the break. The freshman forward from Bahrain was averaging 2.0 points this season.

Maldonado’s 14 points kept the Pokes within striking distance before his wingman Ike returned to close out another dramatic win for the unflappable Pokes.

"I can’t say enough in terms of how proud I am of that group of young men and my coaching staff to kind of withstand me and what I felt at the time was the right thing to do," Linder said. "As much as my wife will probably make me sleep on the couch tonight, you’ve got to fight for your team."

