Wyoming Cowboys picked to finish eighth in Mountain West basketball poll

LARAMIE – Wyoming’s Border War rival is the team to beat in the Mountain West Conference this season.
The Cowboys, who finished 14-11 during Jeff Linder’s pandemic-shortened first season as head coach after back-to-back 24-loss seasons under Allen Edwards, tied for eighth with New Mexico in the preseason MWC men's basketball media poll released Wednesday.
Colorado State, which received 11 first-place votes, is the favorite in the 2021-22 race ahead of reigning champion San Diego State (seven first-place votes) and Nevada (two first-place votes).
Rams guard Isaiah Stevens and guard/forward David Roddy were both selected to the five-man all-MWC team, along with Nevada guard Grant Sherfield, UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton and Fresno State forward Orlando Robinson.
“You have a vision when you’re doing this and ultimately you get to the point to where that’s the position that you want to be in," fourth-year CSU head coach Niko Medved, who has posted back-to-back 20-win seasons, said during the MWC's virtual media day Wednesday. "You’ve earned respect from your peers, you’ve earned it from your hard work and you see yourself as a program that can contend at the highest level of your league."
Sherfield, the conference’s top returning scorer (18.6 points per game), was selected as the preseason player of the year. SDSU’s Matt Bradley, a Cal transfer and a former all-Pac-12 guard, was the preseason newcomer of the year and UNLV’s Keshon Gilbert the preseason freshman of the year.
The MWC does not have any teams in The Associated Press top-25 entering this season, but Colorado State (36th) and SDSU (39th) received votes.
Boise State (fourth), Utah State (fifth), Fresno State and UNLV (seventh) were also picked ahead of the Cowboys and Lobos with San Jose State (10th) and Air Force (11th) rounding out the projected pecking order.
“Leagues go through ups and downs at times. I think this is one of the up years in the conference,” said Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson, who was previously a longtime assistant at SDSU. “I’ve been in the conference when we’ve had five teams in the NCAA Tournament. This league is up. I tell everybody in Fresno we’ve got a chance to be really good, but the conference is also up. …
“It’s just about getting the job done in the preseason for the conference and for yourself and then coming into this conference and seeing how you fare.”
UW did not have any players receive preseason accolades. Hunter Maldonado was an honorable mention all-conference selection last season after averaging 12.5 points, a team-high 6.8 rebounds and a team-high 4.6 assists.
Marcus Williams was named the MWC freshman of the year after leading the Cowboys in scoring (14.8 ppg), but the point guard transferred to Texas A&M after the season.
The Cowboys, who led the MWC in scoring (76.6 ppg) and made 3-pointers (252) during the pandemic-shortened season, open the season against Detroit Mercy on Nov. 10 at the Arena-Auditorium.
UW’s non-conference slate features road games at Washington (Nov. 18), Arizona (Dec. 8) and a third matchup with a Pac-12 opponent against Stanford (Dec. 22) at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu.
The Border War games between the Pokes and Rams are set for Jan. 31 in Laramie (6 p.m., FS1) and Feb. 23 in Fort Collins (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network) on national television.
"We know we haven’t done anything yet this year, but at the same point in time I’m really proud of the guys for all the work that they put in," said Medved, who is 5-2 against UW, including a sweep last season. "They’re right where they want to be and that’s all you can ask for."
Linder, guard Xavier DuSell and guard Kenny Foster will participate in the MWC’s virtual media day at 2 p.m. Thursday.
