Wyoming Cowboys picked to finish eighth in Mountain West basketball poll

The MWC does not have any teams in The Associated Press top-25 entering this season, but Colorado State (36th) and SDSU (39th) received votes.

Boise State (fourth), Utah State (fifth), Fresno State and UNLV (seventh) were also picked ahead of the Cowboys and Lobos with San Jose State (10th) and Air Force (11th) rounding out the projected pecking order.

“Leagues go through ups and downs at times. I think this is one of the up years in the conference,” said Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson, who was previously a longtime assistant at SDSU. “I’ve been in the conference when we’ve had five teams in the NCAA Tournament. This league is up. I tell everybody in Fresno we’ve got a chance to be really good, but the conference is also up. …

“It’s just about getting the job done in the preseason for the conference and for yourself and then coming into this conference and seeing how you fare.”

UW did not have any players receive preseason accolades. Hunter Maldonado was an honorable mention all-conference selection last season after averaging 12.5 points, a team-high 6.8 rebounds and a team-high 4.6 assists.