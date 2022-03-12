Wyoming Cowboys planning to celebrate NCAA Tournament berth

LAS VEGAS – Jeff Linder didn’t plan to let any bubble trouble keep him up on the eve if selection Sunday.

Following Wyoming’s 68-61 loss to top-seeded Boise State in the Mountain West Tournament semifinal round Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center, the second-year head coach was confident the 25-8 Cowboys will be included in the 68-team bracket.

UW will host a selection show party at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center in Laramie, an event that is free and open to the public.

“I’ll sleep pretty well,” Linder said. “But at the same time, crazier things have happened. So we’re looking forward to hopefully hearing our name and see what happens.”

The Pokes wanted to punch their ticket by winning the conference tournament and an automatic berth, which was the script Larry Nance and his teammates followed during the program's last appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 2015.

Boise State’s stifling defense put UW in a 17-point hole before a frantic comeback attempt.

Drake Jeffries' 3-pointer cut the deficit to 64-61 with 28.5 seconds left as the crowd dominated by UW fans roared to life.

The Broncos, who have five seniors in their rotation and won the program’s first outright MW regular-season title, held on with some defensive stops and free throws.

Boise State head coach Leon Rice is confident Linder, his former assistant, will be coaching in the NCAA Tournament this week.

“They’ve got a great body of work that stands up, and their numbers are right,” Rice said. “They’re going to be in, no doubt about it.”

The Cowboys were No. 48 in the NET ranking Saturday with a 4-5 record against Quad 1 opponents and a 7-1 record against Quad 2 opponents.

In Saturday’s bracket projections, CBS Sports had UW solidly in as a No. 10 seed while ESPN had Linder’s squad as one of the “last four in” the field.

“I think our body of work stands for itself,” Linder said. “The quality of the league, it’s one of the top six leagues in the country.”

Jeffries scored 17 points and was 5-for-8 from behind the arc against the Broncos, even though Rice’s defense didn’t allow the sharpshooter much space to get shots off.

Hunter Maldonado had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists but was unable to stop counterpart Abu Kigab (22 points) in key moments on the other end.

Graham Ike broke out of a shooting slump and led UW with 18 points on 8-for-15 shooting. Boise State big man Mladen Armus won the battle in the paint with 16 points on 6-for-6 shooting and a game-high 13 rebounds.

After the starting five combined for 13 turnovers in the third meeting of the season with Boise State, the Pokes are looking forward to the possibility of representing the MW in the Big Dance against an opponent that doesn't have the scouting report memorized.

“I’m excited to switch it up and get out of league play,” Jeffries said. “I’ve never been to the NCAA Tournament, so I’m excited about that. Hopefully we can get in. It’s going to be different for sure. Obviously the Mountain West is physical, big basketball. It has been fun while it’s lasted, but it’s going to be fun playing someone else.”

There will be some nervous tension in Laramie Sunday but the Pokes are in position to be selected for the NCAA Tournament after being picked to finish tied for eighth in the preseason MW poll.

