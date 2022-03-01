Wyoming Cowboys play final road game at UNLV

LARAMIE – It was only two weeks ago when Wyoming was ranked No. 22 in The Associated Press Poll.

Now the Cowboys (23-6, 12-4), who limp into March with a 2-3 record over their last five games, need to recapture the form that catapulted them into the national spotlight.

UW plays UNLV in its final road game of the season Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas (8:30 p.m., FS1).

The Pokes did their best to keep things in perspective after Monday’s deflating 73-66 loss to San Diego State at the Arena-Auditorium.

In Jeff Linder’s second season as head coach, the program is still in position to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years.

A victory over the Runnin’ Rebels (17-12, 9-7) would give UW 24 wins two years after the Allen Edwards era ended with back-to-back 24-loss seasons.

“It’s all you can ask for as a player for Wyoming to go from where we were two years ago to being in the top three, top four teams in the league just fighting for that regular-season title,” sophomore forward Jeremiah Oden said after scoring 17 points against SDSU. “It’s all you can ask for as a player just to be able to compete with the best teams in the league.”

Boise State clinched the outright MW regular-season title with a 73-67 home win over Nevada on Tuesday night.

UW is tied for second in the loss column with Colorado State (23-4, 13-4) and SDSU (19-7, 11-4) with two games remaining before the conference tournament.

“In my time here we’ve done a pretty good job making a run in the Mountain West Tournament, closing out the season really strong,” Hunter Maldonado said. “I know what it takes, so I’m going to pass that along to the guys and make sure all the guys are ready.”

Maldonado finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists against SDSU for the third triple-double in UW history.

The other two members of the club are Justin Williams (10 points, 15 rebounds, 12 blocks vs. Utah on March 10, 2006) and Theo Ratliff (20 points, 12 rebounds, 11 blocks vs. SDSU on Jan. 2, 1995).

Graham Ike will try to get his offensive groove back after being held to 10 points on 4-for-12 shooting against the Aztecs.

When asked about his star forward only being awarded two free throws, which was also the case in the loss at Colorado State, for the second time in a week, UW head coach Jeff Linder wisely responded: “Next question.”

Oden felt strongly that Nathan Mensah’s smothering defense down the stretch warranted a whistle or two.

“It’s very unbelievable. He’s getting killed down there,” Oden said of Ike’s struggle to get to the line in the team’s recent marquee games. “I’m not a referee, but it looks like fouls to me. I don’t know.”

Ike (20.3 ppg) and Maldonado (18.9 ppg) are still second and fourth, respectively, in scoring in the MW.

UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton (21.8 ppg) is the conference’s leading scorer. The Rebels, who are 11-4 at home this season, are coming off an 86-76 loss to Boise State.

“Hamilton, we know with him, he’s a load. He can go get 40 (points) if you don’t guard him right,” Linder said. “On a quick turnaround it’s going to be more about us and what we do because ultimately that’s what it comes down to in terms of rebounding, guarding the ball, ball-screen defense.

“It’s not rocket science. We’ve just got to do it better.”

UW finishes the regular season against Fresno State at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.

