ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico – The infamous “Snake” met the Pokes at the entrance.

New Mexico’s fully face-painted, heavily-tattooed super fan didn’t have anything menacing to scream at the visitors this year.

Maybe the guy was all about love on Valentine’s Day. Or perhaps he just feels sorry for the Mountain West’s worst team.

The crowd of 11,185, including Snake, were yelling in frustration all night and headed home with broken hearts.

Wyoming likely burst New Mexico’s NCAA Tournament bubble with a 70-56 victory over New Mexico on Tuesday night at the Pit.

Hunter Maldonado, playing with a brace on his injured left arm, scored 20 points to lead the Cowboys (8-17, 3-10) to their first road win of the year.

The Lobos (19-7, 6-7), who were without starting point guard Jaelen House due to a hamstring injury, dropped their fourth consecutive game.

Xavier DuSell hit three 3-pointers in the first 3 minutes, 20 seconds of the second half to give UW a 45-29 lead.

A 3 by Brendan Wenzel gave the Pokes their largest lead, 56-36, with 9:55 remaining.

Josiah Allick hit a pair of 3s to get the Lobos within single digits (61-52), but Maldonado and DuSell answered with clutch driving layups and a dunk by Oden extended UW’s cushion to 67-53 with 3:13 to play.

Wenzel finished with 13 points, Hunter Thompson had 12 points and DuSell added 11 points for the Pokes, who were 5-for-11 behind the arc in the second half.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. opened the scoring with a quick basket but the Lobos missed their next 12 shots, which allowed Wyoming to build an early 11-2 lead.

Kenny Foster, making his return from back surgery, buried a deep ball to beat the shot clock to make the score 14-6.

Donovan Dent had a transition dunk and a floater in the paint to cap a 10-0 run that gave New Mexico its first lead, 16-14, before Jeremiah Oden stopped the bleeding with a 3 for the Pokes.

Thompson added hid third and fourth 3s of his first-half outburst and UW surged back ahead 28-17.

Javonte Johnson hit back-to-back 3s to cut New Mexico’s deficit before Wenzel silenced the crowd with a bucket to give UW a 32-25 lead at the intermission.

The Pokes shot 37% from the field in the first half but held the Lobos to 10-for-32 (31.3%).

