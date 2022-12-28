Wyoming Cowboys' rally falls short in Mountain West-opening loss at Fresno State

Wyoming almost came all the way back to steal a victory Wednesday night at Fresno State. In the end, though, the Cowboys fell short, dropping a 58-53 decision to the Bulldogs at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

The Cowboys battled back from an 18-point deficit early in the second half to take a 53-51 lead with 1:36 remaining, but Fresno State scored the final seven points of the game to win the Mountain West opener for both teams.

“You can’t spot a team an 18-point lead,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said in a release. “But that’s when we had the sense of urgency to guard.”

The Bulldogs led 46-28 just two minutes into the second half and 46-34 with 9:48 to play before the Cowboys (5-8, 0-1) finally started to string some baskets together.

Super seniors Hunter Thompson and Hunter Maldonado put together a 9-0 run to tie the game at 49-all with 3:49 on the clock. Thompson got things started with a 3-pointer, Maldonado added a mid-range jumper and both players went 2-for-2 at the free-throw line during the stretch.

Sophomore guard Noah Reynolds scored at the rim to give UW a 53-51 lead with 3:11 remaining. It was the Cowboys' first lead since an 18-16 advantage midway through the first half.

After Jemarl Baker tied the game on the Bulldogs' next possession, Reynolds made a layup for the 53-51 advantage. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they gave up two offensive rebounds in the final minute and Fresno State (5-7, 1-0) was 4-for-4 at the charity stripe to hold on for the win.

Both teams struggled to score at times, especially in the second half. After Leo Colimerio's triple gave the Bulldogs a 46-28 lead with 18 minutes to play, they didn't score again until Isaih Moore's dunk with 8:58 remaining.

“Hopefully, this is a game we can build off of by the way we played defensively in the second half,” Linder said.

While the Cowboys did score 10 points in that 9-minute stretch, they also turned the ball over five times.

Reynolds finished with 16 points to lead UW, with Maldonado adding 13 and Jake Kyman nine off the bench. Thompson pitched in eight points and seven rebounds and point guard Ethan Anderson grabbed a team-high nine boards.

Baker scored a game-high 20 for the Bulldogs, with Moore adding 13 and nine rebounds.

The Cowboys return home Saturday to take on No. 22 New Mexico, which improved to 13-0 with an 88-69 home win over Colorado State. The Lobos are one of only three remaining unbeaten teams in the country.