Wyoming Cowboys ranked No. 22 in AP poll for first time in seven years

LARAMIE – In the two years before Jeff Linder arrived, the Wyoming men’s basketball program suffered through back-to-back 24-loss seasons.

Now the Cowboys (21-3, 10-1 Mountain West) are ranked No. 22 in The Associated Press poll released Monday.

This is the first time UW has cracked the AP top 25 since the week of Jan. 12, 2015, when Larry Shyatt’s team was off to a 15-2 start and ranked No. 25.

“For the people in the program, the people around the program, the people that support the program, for the state of Wyoming, it does show that you’re doing some of the right things,” Linder said last week after the Cowboys received the most points in the also-receiving votes section of the AP poll. “Ultimately, you’ve got to continue doing the right things. I can’t say it wouldn’t be nice. It’s always nice to see that.

"It validates some things. That also can go away very quickly.”

Linder, in his second season as head coach, has the Pokes positioned alone atop the Mountain West standings entering Tuesday’s game at New Mexico.

UW has won six consecutive games since its only conference loss on Jan. 25 at Boise State.

The Broncos (19-6, 10-2) lost at home to Colorado State in overtime Sunday to slip a half-game behind the Cowboys, who were picked to finish tied for eighth in the preseason MW poll.

“There’s not many teams in the country that have three or fewer losses,” Linder noted. “And kind of coming out of nowhere, everybody loves the Cinderella story, but for us it’s just a matter of can we find a way to keep getting better at a time of year when a lot of teams don’t get better.”

Graham Ike scored 25 points and grabbed 18 rebounds and Hunter Maldonado scored 23 points and dished out five assists during UW’s 74-52 win Saturday at San Jose State.

The nation’s top scoring duo is trying to lead the program to its first regular-season MW championship in 20 years. The 2014-15 team won the conference tournament title.

UW’s highest ranking in the AP poll was No. 5 during the 1987-88 season.

