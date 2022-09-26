 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Wind River Casino Sports
breaking
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowboys release men's basketball non-conference schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 15 Div I Men's Championship - First Four - Indiana v Wyoming

Wyoming's Graham Ike defends against Indiana's Trey Galloway during the First Four of the NCAA Basketball Tournament on March 15 at the Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio. 

 Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire

LARAMIE – The Wyoming men’s basketball team held its first official practice of the season Monday and fans can get a sneak peek of Jeff Linder’s team this weekend.

The Cowboys will conduct an open scrimmage at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Arena-Auditorium with an autograph session to follow before the football team hosts San Jose State at 5:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.

Fans can also start making plans for the 2022-23 season as UW released its non-conference schedule on Monday.

The Pokes, coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance, open the campaign with three consecutive home games against Colorado Christian (Nov. 7), Nicholls State (Nov. 10) and Southeastern Louisiana.

UW will open the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam against Howard on Nov. 18 and then play either Drake or Buffalo in the second round of the tournament in St. Thomas. Other teams include Tarleton State, Belmont, Boston College and George Mason.

People are also reading…

Linder’s team will have a chance for three quality non-conference wins on neutral courts when they play Santa Clara in Salt Lake City on Nov. 30, Dayton in Chicago on Dec. 17 and Saint Mary’s in Phoenix on Dec. 21.

The other home games before Mountain West play are against Grand Canyon (Dec. 3), Texas A&M Commerce (Dec. 6) and Louisiana Tech (Dec. 10).

The conference schedule, which was previously released, begins with the Cowboys playing at Fresno State (Dec. 28) before hosting New Mexico (Dec. 31).

UW, which returns all-MW first team stars Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado and added three talented Pac-12 transfers, hosts key Saturday games against preseason MW favorite San Diego State (Jan. 7), reigning champion Boise State (Jan. 14) and Border War rival Colorado State (Jan. 21).

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

UW 2022-23 men’s basketball MW schedule

Date;Opponent

Nov. 7;COLORADO CHRISTIAN

NOV. 10;NICHOLLS STATE

NOV. 13;SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA

Nov. 18;vs. Howard+

Nov. 20;vs. Drake/Buffalo+

Nov. 21;TBD+

Nov. 30;vs. Santa Clara#

Dec. 3;GRAND CANYON

Dec. 6;TEXAS A&M COMMERCE

Dec. 10;LOUISIANA TECH

Dec. 17;vs. Dayton%

Dec. 21;vs. Saint Mary’s^

Dec. 28;at Fresno State

Dec. 31;NEW MEXICO

Jan. 7;SAN DIEGO STATE

Jan. 10;at Utah State

Jan. 14;BOISE STATE

Jan. 17;at Air Force

Jan. 21;COLORADO STATE

Jan. 24;at UNLV

Jan. 31;FRESNO STATE

Feb. 4;at San Jose State

Feb. 7;UNLV

Feb. 11;at Boise State

Feb. 14;at New Mexico

Feb. 18;AIR FORCE

Feb. 21;UTAH STATE

Feb. 25;at Colorado State

Feb. 28;NEVADA

March 4;at San Diego State

March 8-11;Mountain West Tournament, Las Vegas

+ U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam in St. Thomas

# Salt Lake City

% Chicago

^ Phoenix

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News