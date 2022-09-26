Wyoming Cowboys release men's basketball non-conference schedule

LARAMIE – The Wyoming men’s basketball team held its first official practice of the season Monday and fans can get a sneak peek of Jeff Linder’s team this weekend.

The Cowboys will conduct an open scrimmage at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Arena-Auditorium with an autograph session to follow before the football team hosts San Jose State at 5:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.

Fans can also start making plans for the 2022-23 season as UW released its non-conference schedule on Monday.

The Pokes, coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance, open the campaign with three consecutive home games against Colorado Christian (Nov. 7), Nicholls State (Nov. 10) and Southeastern Louisiana.

UW will open the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam against Howard on Nov. 18 and then play either Drake or Buffalo in the second round of the tournament in St. Thomas. Other teams include Tarleton State, Belmont, Boston College and George Mason.

Linder’s team will have a chance for three quality non-conference wins on neutral courts when they play Santa Clara in Salt Lake City on Nov. 30, Dayton in Chicago on Dec. 17 and Saint Mary’s in Phoenix on Dec. 21.

The other home games before Mountain West play are against Grand Canyon (Dec. 3), Texas A&M Commerce (Dec. 6) and Louisiana Tech (Dec. 10).

The conference schedule, which was previously released, begins with the Cowboys playing at Fresno State (Dec. 28) before hosting New Mexico (Dec. 31).

UW, which returns all-MW first team stars Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado and added three talented Pac-12 transfers, hosts key Saturday games against preseason MW favorite San Diego State (Jan. 7), reigning champion Boise State (Jan. 14) and Border War rival Colorado State (Jan. 21).