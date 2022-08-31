 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowboys' release Mountain West men's basketball schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
Ike save vs Fresno State

Wyoming's Graham Ike saves the ball from going out of bounds in the Cowboys' game against Fresno State on March 5 at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

 Kyle Spradley, UW Media Services

LARAMIE – The Wyoming men’s basketball team is expected to contend for the Mountain West championship during the 2022-23 season.

And the schedule makers took notice.

The Cowboys, who return all-MW first team stars Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado from last year’s NCAA Tournament squad, will finish the regular season at San Diego State on March 4.

The Aztecs and Cowboys, who also meet on Jan. 7 at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, are the conference preseason favorites.

UW opens the MW slate at Fresno State on Dec. 28 and hosts New Mexico on Dec. 31.

Both of the Border War matchups with Colorado State will be played on Saturdays with the Rams coming to the Dome of Doom on Jan. 21 and the Pokes traveling to Moby Arena on Feb. 25.

Reigning MW champion Boise State (Jan 14) and Air Force (Feb. 18) are UW’s other Saturday home games. The Pokes will close out the home schedule on Feb. 28 against Nevada.

The conference’s national television partners, CBS Sports and FOX Sports, will now initiate a selection procedure, which can include shifting games from their current dates.

Additional announcements on television selections will be made soon.

UW’s complete non-conference schedule, which features neutral-court matchups with Dayton and Saint Mary’s and a home game against Grand Canyon, will be released at a later date.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

UW men's basketball MW schedule

Dec. 28 at Fresno State

Dec. 31 NEW MEXICO

Jan. 7 SAN DIEGO STATE

Jan. 10 at Utah State

Jan. 14 BOISE STATE

Jan. 17 at Air Force

Jan. 21 COLORADO STATE

Jan. 24 at UNLV

Jan. 31 FRESNO STATE

Feb. 4 at San Jose State

Feb. 7 UNLV

Feb. 11 at Boise State

Feb. 14 at New Mexico

Feb. 18 AIR FORCE

Feb. 21 UTAH STATE

Feb. 25 at Colorado State

Feb. 28 NEVADA

March 4 at San Diego State

March 8-11 Mountain West Tournament, Las Vegas

