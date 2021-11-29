Wyoming Cowboys remain perfect with 79-66 win Cal State Fullerton

The Wyoming men's basketball team continues to feel at home on the road.

The Cowboys improved to 6-0 with a 79-66 victory over Cal State Fullerton on Monday night at Titan Gym in Fullerton, California.

Hunter Maldonado, who sat out last Friday’s 108-59 victory over Hastings College to rest a bruised knee, returned to the starting lineup and finished with 21 points, nine assists and five rebounds.

Sophomore forward Graham Ike had 17 points on 8-for-13 shooting and nine rebounds.

Xavier DuSell (16 points) and Drake Jeffries (14 points) continued their blistering shooting behind the arc with both guards finishing 4-for-6 on 3 pointers.

The Cowboys are now 3-0 in true road games after beating Washington (77-72, overtime) in Seattle and Grand Canyon (68-61) in Phoenix.

UW head coach Jeff Linder described the Titans (3-4) as a cross between those two teams.

“Credit my guys,” Linder said. “That’s the third game on the road where we had a double-digit lead in the second half and we saw it kind of dwindle away. They never blinked an eye, they stuck together, and we found a way to finish the game.”

After a missed dunk by Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia, a Central Florida graduate transfer, DuSell splashed a 3 to give the Pokes a seemingly comfortable 47-30 lead with 16:41 remaining.

Cal State Fullerton responded with a 10-0 run to get back in the game, and were within 55-51 after a bucket by Jalen Harris – a former Casper College standout – with 8:41 remaining.

Jeremiah Oden stopped the bleeding with a basket, and Jeffries made a 3 to make it a three-possession game. After a 3 by Brendan Wenzel, UW had a 63-53 lead.

The visitors put the game away with a 7-0 spurt that included an Oden dunk, a Jeffries 3 and a basket by Maldonado to make the score 70-56 with 3:17 remaining.

“We knew they were dangerous. They’re a scary team,” Linder said. “We just stuck together and found a way to finish.”

The Cowboys led 39-26 at the intermission as Ike scored 14 first-half points on 7-for-11 shooting.

DuSell went 3-for-4 behind the arc to help UW build a 28-18 lead. Jeffries knocked down a 3 from about 30 feet, and Oden’s basket with 48 seconds left gave UW its largest lead (39-24) of the half.

During the historic win over Hastings College, DuSell had six 3s and Jeffries set the Mountain West single-game record with 11 3s as UW tied the NCAA record with 28 made 3s as a team.

UW was 9-for-21 (42.9%) on 3s and out-rebounded the Titans 37-25.

Cal State Fullerton shot 48.1% from the field against the Cowboys, who ranked third in the NCAA in field-goal percentage defense (31.1%) coming in, but were just 4-for-16 on 3s.

“We forced them to shoot some tough shots. The guys we wanted to shoot shots were shooting them. They happened to make some tough ones,” Linder said. “I thought we were getting the right looks on the offensive end and it’s just a matter of we had that stretch where the ball didn’t go in. …

“Ultimately, to be a good team, you have to find ways to win on the road. I challenged our guys with our schedule early on here.”

The Cowboys return home to play Denver at 7 p.m. Thursday and McNeese State at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.

