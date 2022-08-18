Wyoming Cowboys return from foreign trip with better chemistry, championship expectations

LARAMIE – It was Wyoming’s big, fat, Greek basketball wedding.

The Cowboys, a team marrying established stars and rotation players with a trio of touted Power 5 portal additions and a talented true freshman, recently returned from a bonding trip to Greece.

UW finished 3-0 with wins over Panerythraikos BC and Panathinaikos Select in Athens and Promethius Patras in Patras.

Head coach Jeff Linder said the tour was less about the results on the court and more about the lifetime memories the players made during sight-seeing excursions to the Acropolis, the Temple Poseidon and other destinations.

Coming off the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in seven years, the Pokes will enter the 2022-23 campaign with Mountain West championship expectations.

Four starters, including all-conference first teamers Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado, are back.

The roster was reinforced in the spring with USC transfers Ethan Anderson and Max Agbonkpolo and UCLA transfer Jake Kyman leaving Los Angeles for Laramie.

When scholarships became available after Ben Bowen, Deng Dut and Eoin Nelson transferred out, Linder told the returning players he would find impact replacements in an effort to take the program to another level.

“When we lost the guys we did lose and we’re in our team room and there’s three open chairs, I’m like, hey, my job is to make sure we find the three best players to put us in position to compete for a Mountain West championship,” Linder said. “Because at the end of the day, we still finished in fourth place. Yeah, it was great we got an at-large bid, but our goal is to win the league. For us to do that we’ve got to continue to get good players.”

Maldonado led the team in scoring (13.5 ppg) and rebounding (7.0 rpg) during the foreign trip. Ike averaged 12.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while throwing down some highlight-reel dunks.

Brendan Wenzel continued his ascension, averaging 12.0 points and shooting 67% on 3-pointers (10-for-15) during the trip.

After the Utah transfer arrived on campus in the spring of 2021, Linder told Wenzel he might be the first player to enter the portal twice in one semester.

“I just wasn’t quite sure if he wanted to do it still,” Linder said. “At some point he had to decide if he wanted to do it and he decided he wanted to do it and, man, over the course of the last year his body and just how good he has gotten, it was hard to take him off the floor at times in Greece.

“That’s what is going to make us a much better team is every day in practice you’ve got to bring it because there’s a bunch of good players and they’re all fighting for the same thing.”

Xavier DuSell, who split time with Wenzel as a starter last season, averaged 9.9 points and knocked down a big 3 in the final minutes against Panerythraikos BC, which was the most competitive of the three Greek teams.

Forwards Jeremiah Oden (9.0 ppg) and Hunter Thompson (9.3 ppg, 8-for-16 on 3s) also performed well.

Agbonkpolo will be pushing for a starting spot and significant minutes. The 6-9 wing and former top-60 recruit averaged 7.7 points with 18 starts for the Trojans last season and 9.0 points and 7.7 rebounds on UW’s trip.

“He’s got to be consistent with it,” Linder said of the versatile Agbonkpolo. “He can look like an NBA first-round pick for two possessions, and then you might not see him for another eight possessions.

"I think that’s the biggest thing I’ve basically challenged him on is the consistency and the fact that with his talent you’ve got to be able to show up every day and work.”

The Pokes must replace sharpshooter Drake Jeffries, who set the MW single-game record with 11 made 3s and led the team with 94 made shots from behind the arc last season.

Linder said Kyman, who appeared in 80 games for the Bruins over the past three seasons and averaged 5.0 points in Greece, provides perimeter shooting and will be an aggressive offensive player for UW coming off ball screens.

Anderson did not make the trip due to a mix-up in the university mailroom with his passport, which left the point guard duties in the hands of Maldonado and sophomore Noah Reynolds.

“It was unfortunate for him,” Linder said of Anderson. “But at the same time, what we did this summer with the eight weeks leading up to that, the amount of reps we got five-on-five I think was really good for those three new guys and Caden Powell.”

Powell is the only player UW signed in the 2022 recruiting class. The 6-10 freshman from Waco, Texas, seemed to fit right into the rotation with Ike.

“I knew from a defensive standpoint that he was going to be probably pretty good,” Linder said. “He was the defensive player of the year in their region in high school. I worried about him offensively a little bit adjusting to how we play in terms of how many ball screens we set and understanding things. But he has really picked things up a lot quicker than I thought.

"(Powell) has probably been the biggest surprise from a coaching standpoint and even probably from some of the older players.”

After redshirting last season, 7-footer Nate Barnhart gave the Cowboys a boost off the bench by averaging 6.0 rebounds in the exhibition games.

“He’s a guy who can really go get offensive rebounds with his size and length,” Linder said. “A lot like Thompson, people see a guy that’s 7-foot or 6-10 and they think he needs to be a back-to-the-basket guy or this bruiser. Well, he’s not that. He’s a guy that we’re probably playing on the perimeter as of right now because he’s a guy who can move his feet pretty well and he’s a good passer.”

A summer back injury was the latest setback to slow Kenny Foster down, but the senior guard is also expected to compete for minutes this fall.

UW’s first official practice will be Sept. 26 and the team will conduct an open scrimmage on Oct. 1 before the football team’s home game against San Jose State.

Last year’s 25-9 finish, in which the Pokes were in contention for a MW title and briefly ranked in The Associated Press poll until fading down the stretch, has prepared the team to handle the great expectations for the upcoming season.

“It’s a lot different when San Diego State comes in here knowing, ‘Hey, we’ve got to win this game to make sure we get into the NCAA Tournament,’” Linder said. “Who would have thought in March of 2020 when I got the job that the University of New Mexico, their students would be storming the court when they get a win against Wyoming?

“So it kind of puts it into perspective.”