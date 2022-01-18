Wyoming Cowboys return home to face San Jose State after 2-0 start to Mountain West play

LARAMIE – If you rebuild it, the Dome of Doom will come back to life.

Jeff Linder has quickly constructed a program that suffered through back-to-back 24-loss seasons under Allen Edwards into a Mountain West contender.

Following Wyoming’s latest road triumph – Monday’s 77-67 victory at Nevada – the second-year head coach challenged the fan base to fill more seats at the Arena-Auditorium this week.

The Cowboys (13-2, 2-0), who had their original MW opener against Boise State postponed on Jan. 1 after many ticket holders braved icy road to get to Laramie, host San Jose State at 7 p.m. Wednesday and New Mexico at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

“I hope we can see a great crowd there at the Double-A,” Linder said. “The students have been awesome. I mean, we need those students there, we need the fans there. This is a really good team with really good kids.

“I’ve always been told that if you win they come at Wyoming. Well, hey, we’re winning, and the fans of Wyoming need to show up and support these guys.”

UW has not played a home game since a 74-62 win over Utah Valley on Dec. 11.

The Pokes went 2-1 in neutral-court games at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu over the holidays and returned from a two-week COVID-19 pause to beat Utah State 71-69 before capping the trip with the win in Reno, Nevada.

The Cowboys are 5-1 in true road games with their only defeat coming at Arizona. The 14-1 Wildcats are ranked No. 3 in this week's Associated Press poll.

UW will put a 6-0 home record on the line against the Spartans (7-8, 0-3), who are 1-5 on the road.

Graham Ike, after hitting the game-winner against Utah State and finishing with a team-high 24 points against Nevada, leads the MW in scoring (20.0 ppg) and is fourth in rebounding (8.5 rpg).

UW is third in the conference in scoring (77.1 ppg) and field-goal percentage (47.5%). Defensively, the Pokes are allowing opponents to shoot just 39.3% (second) and giving up 63.7 points per game (fifth).

SJSU, which is in its first season under former Colorado State and Nebraska head coach Tim Miles, is averaging 68.8 points (eighth) and giving up 70.7 points (ninth) this season.

The Spartans are coming off lopsided home losses to Colorado State (78-42) and UNLV (81-56).

The Cowboys moved up to No. 26 in the NET ranking used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee after opening MW play with two road wins.

CSU (31), San Diego State (44), Boise State (47), Fresno State (54) and Utah State (64) were also in the top 64. SJSU has the lowest NET ranking (280) among MW teams.

