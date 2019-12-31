Wyoming Cowboys return to Mountain West action at Boise State

After winning its final two games of 2019 the Wyoming Cowboys will try to extend their streak when they return to Mountain West play Wednesday at Boise State. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena.

The Cowboys (5-9, 0-2 MW) snapped a six-game losing streak with a 72-66 overtime victory at Denver on Dec. 21 and ended non-conference play with an 82-68 home victory over Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday.

Senior guard Jake Hendricks broke out of a shooting slump in the victories, scoring 19 points against Denver and finishing with a season-high 21 against Nebraska Wesleyan.

Sophomore Hunter Maldonado continues to lead the Cowboys in most offensive categories as he is averaging 17.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. His 17.9 ppg are good for second in the MW. Hendricks is averaging 9.0 points per contest while redshirt freshman Hunter Thompson (Pine Bluffs) is pitching in 8.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Boise State (9-5, 1-1 MW) is led by junior guard Derrick Alston, who leads the league in scoring at 21.4 ppg.

The Broncos lead the all-time series 15-14 and have a three-game winning streak against the Cowboys.

Following Wednesday's game, Wyoming plays at rival Colorado State on Saturday.

