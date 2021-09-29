Wyoming Cowboys scrimmage in Sheridan canceled due to COVID-19 cases

LARAMIE – The Wyoming men’s basketball team’s preseason outreach plans have changed due to COVID-19.

The Cowboys’ scrimmage set for Saturday in Sheridan has been canceled due to coronavirus cases within the program. The team’s Oct. 9 scrimmage in Cheyenne is still on.

“The Cowboy basketball program was very excited to visit the great town of Sheridan and showcase our roster,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said in a statement. “But it is important to keep our student-athletes and staff as healthy as possible as we get ready for a great season of Cowboy basketball. We will make sure going to see our fans in Sheridan in the near future a priority.”

UW started full-team practices this week. The 2021-22 season opener is Nov. 10 against Detroit Mercy at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys finished Linder’s first season 14-11 overall and 7-9 in the Mountain West. The team returns three starters and nine letterwinners, led by versatile senior guard Hunter Maldonado, sophomore sharpshooter Xavier DuSell and sophomore forward Graham Ike.

