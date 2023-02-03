SAN JOSE, California – Hunter Thompson is done napping.

And the Mountain West contenders better not sleep on the bigger, healthier Pokes down the stretch.

Wyoming finally has enough bodies to practice five-on-five and is coming off a confidence-building conference win entering Saturday’s game against San Jose State at the Provident Credit Union Event Center (8 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

Thompson, coming off his third bout with mononucleosis during his UW career, finished with 18 points and eight rebounds during Tuesday’s 85-62 romp over Fresno State.

The 6-foot-10 super senior looked dangerous in his natural stretch forward spot with 7-footer Nate Barnhart at center and 6-8 Jeremiah Oden at small forward.

Noah Reynolds and Hunter Maldonado were in the backcourt in the 15th different starting lineup head coach Jeff Linder has used this season.

“It is crazy that we’ve had that many lineup changes, but at the same time we trust everyone that’s on this team,” Thompson said. “I think it will just take some time to get everyone grooved together and rolling and playing high-level basketball.”

It feels like time is running out for preseason MW player of the year Graham Ike to return this season.

But the healthier and more balanced Cowboys (7-14, 2-7) proved to be a handful for Fresno State while making 13 3-pointers, going 14-for-14 at the free-throw line and walking off the court with a 45-23 rebounding advantage.

Oden finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds after being challenged by Linder to start cleaning the glass or get benched.

Barnhart had 12 points, four rebounds and three blocks and true freshman Caden Powell added four rebounds in six minutes off the bench during an impressive night for the frontcourt.

"Big is good if you can play good," Linder said. "It's not a matter of being big, but it's the effort that's required. I thought those guys' effort was really good. I thought Caden's effort was really good in terms of the minutes that he played.”

The Spartans (13-9, 4-5) haven’t played since a 72-51 loss last Saturday at San Diego State.

Robert Vaihola (12 points) and Omari Moore (11 points) were the only SJSU players to score in double figures against the Aztecs, who moved back into The Associated Press poll this week at No. 22.

In former Colorado State head coach Tim Miles’ second season, the Spartans have already eclipsed three conference wins for the first time in six seasons.

“It's nice to know that you have a few more guys,” Linder said after using 11 players against Fresno State. “We've won two out of the last three, which we haven't been able to say that in a while. Now we have to go on the road and play a good San Jose State team.”

Ike (foot) and Kenny Foster (back) are the only injured Cowboys currently unavailable. The return of Thompson has provided the team with a big boost.

“I’d say how I feel, like sickness-wise, I definitely feel a lot better than what I was feeling,” Thompson said when asked about his conditioning after missing three-plus weeks of practice and games. “Stamina from what I was before I got mono is still a work in progress.

"I’m just thankful that I’m not walking up the stairs and out of breath and have to go take a two-hour nap. I’m very thankful to be done with that again and I hope I never get it again.”

UW leads the all-time series 20-2 and has won the last 12 meetings against SJSU.