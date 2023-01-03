Wyoming Cowboys see light at end of tunnel after excruciating loss to No. 21 New Mexico

LARAMIE – New Year's Eve was a microcosm of the season for Jeff Linder's team.

Hunter Thompson, an important part of the game plan, was a late scratch due to illness.

Noah Reynolds, the team’s leading scorer and best player over the last month, was knocked out of the game in the first half after taking an elbow to the back of the head.

Hunter Maldonado, forced to defend bigger players in the post due to the attrition, fouled out.

Guards Ethan Anderson and Xavier DuSell, despite valiant efforts throughout the game, both missed free throws in the final minute that proved costly.

Preseason Mountain West player of the year Graham Ike watched in agony from the bench wearing a walking boot on his injured foot.

Despite all of the adversity, Wyoming demonstrated how thin the margins of victory are in the MW with a 76-75 loss to No. 21 New Mexico this past Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Pokes fell to 5-9 overall, matching their loss total from last season when they finished 25-9 with an NCAA Tournament appearance, following their fourth consecutive defeat.

“We’ve got guys that have won a lot of games in that locker room. They’re not used to losing. I’m not used to losing,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said after falling to 0-2 in MW play. “It has been hard for all of us, but at the same time, if you can figure out a way to get through some of these hard times, which I think we’ve had a lot of them, we’re hopefully starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel.

“But, man, it’s tough when you’ve got guys that are in and out, guys that are starters.”

Ike, Maldonado, Reynolds and Thompson are not the only key players who have missed time due to injuries and illness.

Kenny Foster, who provided a spark during UW’s last wins over Texas A&M Commerce and Louisiana Tech, has missed the last three games with a back injury. Starters Brendan Wenzel and Jeremiah Oden have also missed games this year with injuries.

Max Agbokpolo spent a few weeks in the doghouse before emerging to score 10 points in 16 minutes off the bench against the Lobos.

Anderson, who went to the Elite Eight at USC with Agbonkpolo, also played well with 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting with six assists and five rebounds.

“I’m really happy with our team getting better,” said Anderson, whose defense forced Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn to earn their points. “The wins and losses right now, none of us are used to going through this, but at the end of the day we’ve got to get better.

“Because at the end of all this, three games could change everything.”

The Cowboys are focused on getting everyone healthy – Linder said this week there is no change to Ike’s status (out indefinitely) – and playing their best leading into the MW Tournament in March.

UW, currently at the bottom of the standings, will host preseason favorite San Diego State this Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium (2 p.m., CBS).

The Aztecs (11-3, 2-0) also have a week to prepare for the game after opening MW play with wins over Air Force (71-55) and UNLV (76-67).