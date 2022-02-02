Wyoming Cowboys set for consequential rematch with Boise State Broncos

LARAMIE -- What’s bigger than the Border War?

The next game up.

Wyoming, coming off a thrilling 84-78 overtime win over rival Colorado State, hosts first-place Boise State on Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium (7 p.m., Mountain West Network).

The Cowboys (17-3, 6-1) can tie the surging Broncos (17-4, 8-0) in the loss column with a victory.

Boise State, which has won a program-record 14 consecutive games, defeated UW 65-62 on Jan. 25 in Boise, Idaho, and is 5-0 in MW road games.

This game was originally scheduled for Jan. 1 but postponed due to COVID-19 issues for the Broncos.

A little over a month later, UW’s students are back and creating a home-court advantage that was on display during the dramatic win over the Rams (16-3, 6-3) witnessed by a crowd of 7,539.

“There's a handful of teams that quit every day. So thankfully for us and Boise, we're in a position that we're playing for something,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “You’ve got to embrace that and then you’ve got to embrace the environments that come with playing in this league. For us to have the environment that we did on Monday night, to see what this place can really look like, it was a special environment and atmosphere.

“That's what you're going to see for the better teams and the better venues in this league and that's what makes it such a hard place to play.”

The Pokes are 9-0 at home, but Boise State is 5-0 in MW road games, including a 68-63 overtime win at Fresno State last Friday.

Marcus Shavers, who was relatively quiet in the first meeting with UW after turning an ankle, knocked down a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to tie the score. Abu Kigab followed up his 18-point performance in the win over the Pokes by making the decisive free throws against the Bulldogs.

The Cowboys are led by the nation’s top scoring tandem in Graham Ike (19.7 ppg) and Hunter Maldonado (19.4 ppg), who rank second and third, respectively, in the MW behind UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton (20.6 ppg).

Xavier DuSell will be in the rotation for this meeting after missing the first game against Boise State with a hamstring injury.

“It was tough,” DuSell said of watching Kigab’s personal 7-0 run after Drake Jeffries had given UW a 60-58 lead with 2:46 remaining. “Obviously it was exciting because it came down to the wire and could have been anybody's game. We're all ready to play them (Thursday) as a team. We had really good preparation (Wednesday) working on ourselves and working on a couple things that we're going to change when we go into that game.

“We're ready to take it to them, and it's going to be a war for sure.”

Entering Wednesday’s games, Boise State (31) and UW (34) had the best NET rankings among MW contenders ahead of CSU (38), Utah State (44), San Diego State (46) and Fresno State (57).

The Pokes trails the all-time series 20-14 and has lost the last eight meetings with the Broncos, including four consecutive defeats in Laramie.

But this is the best UW team in at least seven years and the atmosphere at the Arena-Auditorium is dramatically different than last year when Boise State swept the series in front of a bunch of empty gold seats.

“You're sitting there looking during the game and seeing the student section just kept creeping and creeping higher,” Linder said of the roughly 2,500 students that showed up for the Border War. “It was covering the very top rows of the Double-A. That environment makes it a really special place, makes it a really hard place to play.

"Having won that game against Colorado State the way we won it, hopefully that momentum will carry over to Thursday.”

