Wyoming Cowboys set to finish memorable regular season vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

LARAMIE – Jeff Linder started the motivational conversation with the same four words ESPN uses to promote its “30 for 30” documentaries.

What if I told you …

Wyoming’s head coach wanted to put the 2021-22 season into perspective for a team that is in the mix for an NCAA Tournament at-large berth despite losing four of its last six games.

“As I told our guys, what if I told you back when we were about to play the University of Detroit, back on whenever that was, November 8th or 9th, that the last game of the season you have an opportunity to make the NCAA tournament?” Linder said. “I think everybody would have been ecstatic.”

The Cowboys (23-7, 12-5), who opened the regular season with an 85-47 victory over Detroit Mercy on Nov. 10, conclude the 31-game grind against Fresno State Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium (2 p.m., Stadium).

Hunter Maldonado, who suffered an eye injury during Wednesday’s 64-57 loss at UNLV, is questionable against the Bulldogs (18-11, 8-8).

The senior had a CAT scan and CT scan done in Las Vegas after finishing with 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists against the Rebels.

“We’ll see what comes up here in the next 24 hours,” Linder said Friday afternoon. “My guess is he’ll be ready to go. We got his eyes dilated today to make sure his eye was OK. … He can’t really see much right now, but hopefully by tonight he’ll be better. He could use a day off from running around.”

Maldonado, Drake Jeffries and Hunter Thompson will participate in a senior day ceremony in case this is their final game in the Dome of Doom.

All three players have the option of using the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA and their decisions will be made after the season.

Linder re-recruited Maldonado and Thompson after taking the job as the pandemic hit two years ago. Then he added Jeffries, a junior college transfer, as part of a late signing period haul that included current starters Graham Ike, Xavier DuSell and Jeremiah Oden.

“I knew we were going to be good,” Linder said of his sales pitch. “Now how good, how quickly? I’m not sure if you would have told me we were going to be 23-7 amongst all these things … that’s pretty damn good.”

But not quite good enough to be considered a lock for the NCAA Tournament.

The Pokes probably need to beat Fresno State and advance to at least the semifinals at next week’s Mountain West Tournament to feel confident on selection Sunday.

UW will be the No. 4 seed and will face No. 5 UNLV in a quarterfinal matchup next Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas (3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

“You don’t want to try to look at prognostications and all the different brackets. But being honest with you, we know,” Linder said. “I let our players know we’ve got to finish this thing off. I mean, if that’s pressure, then you know what, you’re not ready to be in that tournament yet.

“Our guys know what they’re playing for.”

Fatigue was clearly a factor for UW against the Runnin’ Rebels, but it won’t be an excuse going forward.

While the Cowboys were resting Thursday after playing three games in five days, Fresno State lost 65-64 at San Diego State in a double-overtime game that ended about midnight Friday.

Orlando Robinson, the Bulldogs’ 7-foot-1 center, finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Campbell added 19 points with three clutch 3 pointers against the Aztecs.

Whether Maldonado plays or not, UW will need Graham Ike to bounce back after the standout forward went a combined 13-for-44 (29.5%) from the field with 32 total points in the recent losses to Colorado State, SDSU and UNLV.

“It’s been a grind,” Linder said. “So hopefully we can find a way to kind of push through here.”

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.