Wyoming Cowboys set to host Boise State in Mountain West opener

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowboys start Mountain West play on New Year’s Day after posting an eye-opening 11-2 non-conference record.

The biggest concern for second-year head coach Jeff Linder is that 2022 is starting to feel like 2020 with more conference games getting postponed than played so far due to COVID-19 protocols.

Wyoming, which went 2-1 at the Diamond Head Classic over the holiday break, is scheduled to host Boise State on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium (2 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

“The way this deal is going and evolving, it makes it tough,” Linder said of college basketball’s ongoing struggle to navigate the pandemic. “It feels a lot more normal where you’ve got to go play one game on somebody else’s floor or they’ve got to come here and it’s not two games.

“I mean, I’m trying to put last year out of my mind as far as possible. To have more of a so-called normal schedule, hopefully we can get as many games in as possible.”

Boise State pummeled the Pokes 83-60 and 90-70 in back-to-back games played in front of limited-capacity crowds last season at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Broncos (10-4 overall, 1-0 MWC) still have Abu Kigab (14.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg) and Mladen Armus (7.1 ppg, 8.5 rpg), but the Cowboys can now counter with Graham Ike (19.5 ppg, 8.4 rpg) and an improved Jeremiah Oden (8.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg).

Hunter Maldonado, a 6-foot-7 point forward who also does most of his damage in the post, is also playing the best basketball of his career.

UW outscored South Florida 44-24 in the second half of the 77-57 Christmas Day win before returning to Laramie from Honolulu. The Pokes lost to Stanford (66-63) to open the tournament and also beat Northern Iowa (71-69).

“When you have a guy like Graham Ike who, based off a pretty condensed scout and just a quick turnaround, halfway through that game he was calling out South Florida’s plays before South Florida was calling them out,” Linder said of his team’s cohesion on both ends of the floor. “You see that with Boise’s team, you see the togetherness. We’re a really together team. This day in college basketball, that’s an advantage.”

The Cowboys were 3-1 in true road games before adding the two neutral-court wins at the Diamond Head Classic to their resume.

Entering Wednesday’s games, UW was No. 32 in the NET rankings with a loss to the No. 1 team (Arizona).

That’s a pretty impressive start for a team picked to finish tied for eighth in the MW preseason poll.

“Our guys stick together,” Linder said. “Over the course of the first 13 games in the non-conference, we’ve been in situations where we could have pulled apart. We’ve really stuck together and we’ve found ways to win those close games.

“The only one that didn’t go our way was the Stanford game, and give them credit for making some of those plays.”

The Broncos have won seven consecutive games, including a 65-55 victory over Fresno State in their MW opener Tuesday. Boise State is holding opponents to 58.2 points per game (16th in the NCAA) and has a plus-seven rebounding margin (36th).

“They’ve got an identity and their identity is on the defensive end of the floor. They’re an elite rebounding team,” Linder said. “We’ve played a lot of really good offensive rebounding teams, so hopefully having played a lot of those teams will help us in a game like this.”

Marcus Shaver scored 18 points to lead Boise State past the Bulldogs (10-4, 0-1). The redshirt senior guard sparked the Broncos’ 17-5 run to close out the win.

Freshman Tyson Degenhart has already been named the MW freshman of the week three times and scored 11 points in his hometown of Spokane, Washington, during Boise State’s 58-52 win over Washington State.

Maldonado, the reigning MW player of the week, is averaging 17.3 points, 5.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds to lead UW.

Guards Xavier DuSell (11.5 ppg) and Drake Jeffries (10.0 ppg) are averaging a combined 5.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Kenny Foster, another experienced guard who has been dealing with a high ankle sprain all season, had eight points off the bench against South Florida.

“He actually looked like Kenny in terms of moving around for the first time all season,” Linder said. “With him being able to play a little more extended minutes, especially against South Florida, I think that allowed him to get his rhythm back in terms of shooting the ball.”

The Cowboys went 6-0 at home during non-conference play and will try to get off to a fast start in the MW race before playing road games at Nevada and Fresno State next week.

The Broncos are 1-1 in true road games with a Nov. 13 loss at UC Irvine and Dec. 7 win at Cal State Northridge.

Avoiding COVID-19 postponements and cancellations will be a key factor for all MW teams again this season.

“We’re fortunate to play any games right now,” Linder said. You get one guy that comes in here with a runny nose or a headache … when I get a headache, I just take some Tylenol. I guess this day and age, if you’ve got a headache or you’ve got the sniffles, I guess Nyquil and Tylenol and Excedrin don’t exist anymore.

“Hopefully we can play as many games as we can. You hope the other team stays healthy and we can play as many games as possible come conference.”

