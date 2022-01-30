Wyoming Cowboys set to host Colorado State Rams in high-stakes Border War

LARAMIE – The true Border War is back.

Jeff Linder was able to get a taste of the rivalry last season when Wyoming dropped back-to-back games to Colorado State, but the total attendance for the two-game series was 3,807 due to limited capacity at the Arena-Auditorium.

The stakes for both programs will be higher and the doors at the Double-A will be open for all fans when the Cowboys (16-3, 5-1) host the Rams (16-2, 6-2) in a crucial Mountain West matchup set to tip at 6 p.m. on FS1.

UW and CSU are currently chasing Boise State in the conference race. The Broncos (17-4, 8-0) will visit Laramie on Thursday and Fort Collins on March 5.

“Last year we were all just trying to survive. Now it’s on. I mean, it’s on,” Linder said. “We have no excuses, I know they won’t have any excuses. They’ve got a very good team. Coach (Niko) Medved and his staff do a great job with them. Our guys will be ready to go, just like theirs will.

“I’m looking forward to a real Border War come Monday.”

The Pokes are coming off a thrilling 63-61 victory Friday at Air Force. Hunter Maldonado scored 31 points and delivered the decisive layup as time expired as UW improved to 3-1 in conference road games.

The MW player of the year candidate from Colorado Springs was not recruited by the Rams coming out of Vista Ridge High.

“I actually went to team camp there twice or three times in high school, just to try to get them to look,” Maldonado said. “Obviously I was one of the better players in Colorado. But Larry Eustachy was the coach there and he didn’t really recruit Colorado.”

Linder recruited Graham Ike hard and the sophomore forward from Aurora, Colorado, has helped UW’s second-year head coach orchestrate the program’s dramatic turnaround after Maldonado and the Pokes endured consecutive 24-loss seasons under Allen Edwards.

Ike, who is averaging a team-high 19.9 points and 8.9 rebounds, was limited to 10 points and nine rebounds due to foul trouble against Air Force.

The matchup in the post between the 6-foot-9 Ike and 6-6 counterpart David Roddy, who is averaging 18.3 point and 7.9 rebounds, should be worth the price of admission as both stars look to get back on track.

UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton is currently the MW’s leading scorer (20.8 ppg) after torching the Rams for 45 points during the Rebels’ stunning 88-74 win Friday at a sold-out Moby Arena.

“We have to play with desperation right away, not just when you get punched in the mouth,” Roddy said after the loss. “We kind of had a hint of it at the start of the second half, but it's got to start from the tip. We're definitely going to work on that. That's not happening again.”

Isaiah Stevens scored a career-high 35 points with five made 3-pointers against UNLV. CSU’s point guard is averaging 16.2 points and 5.1 assists while Maldonado is averaging 18.5 points and 6.4 assists running UW’s offense.

“Wyoming doesn’t care what happened tonight,” Stevens told the Coloradoan on Friday. “We’ve got to flush it and move on, learn what we can, but at the same time it’s a quick turnaround. We can’t dwell on this. We can’t continue to be content with what happened tonight and we’ve got to improve. And we will improve."

The Cowboys are averaging 76.7 points (third in the MW) and allowing 65.4 points per game (fifth). The Rams lead the MW in scoring offense (78.3 ppg) and are seventh in scoring defense (66.8 ppg).

UW leads the all-time series 136-100, but CSU has won seven of the last 10 meetings, including three consecutive games in Laramie.

