Wyoming Cowboys set to host Nicholls Colonels at the Arena-Auditorium

LARAMIE – Graham Ike isn’t feeling sorry for himself.

The preseason Mountain West player of the year is in good spirts despite having to miss at least the first 6-to-8 weeks of the season with a right foot injury.

So there is no reason for the rest of the Cowboys to be morose.

“Graham is a very uplifting dude,” Hunter Maldonado said after Wyoming opened the 2022-23 campaign with a 102-69 win over Colorado Christian on Monday. “Obviously it’s something out of his control and out of our control as well. We’ve got to make the most of it, gotta keep your head up, can’t sit and pout about it.”

The Pokes will continue the march on without Ike against Nicholls on Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium (8 p.m., MW Network).

Six players scored in double figures, led by Jeremiah Oden’s 17 points, in the opener.

UW head coach Jeff Linder is optimistic guard Brendan Wenzel, who sat out with muscle spasms, will join the fray.

“It’s nice to have a lot of options,” Linder said after UW finished with 50 bench points and 10 different players scoring against Colorado Christian. “Right now I’m not going to play anybody tired. As soon as we see somebody just a little bit tired, it’s the next guy in.”

The Colonels (0-1) are coming off a 117-75 loss at No. 17 Arizona on Monday night at the McKale Center in which they allowed the Wildcats to shoot 72% from the field.

Micah Tompson scored 20 points and was 4-for-4 on 3-pointers, Latrell Jones scored 16 points, Caleb Huffman scored 13 points and Pierce Spencer added 12 points and four steals for Nicholls.

The Cowboys (1-0) shot 50.7% from the field against the Division II Cougars. Oden matched his career-high in only 18 minutes, with Max Agbonkpolo (16 points), Hunter Thompson (15) Hunter Maldonado (13) and Noah Reynolds (12) also getting off to a fast start offensively.

UW’s slim 41-39 rebounding advantage was an area of concern without Ike. USC transfers Agbonkpolo and Ethan Anderson led the way with six rebounds each.

“Sometimes we have size but we’re not necessarily big and bulky. When you lose Graham you lose some of that mass,” Linder said. “Being that we are tall and we are lanky, we need to be more aggressive. I thought our guards did a really good job of rebounding. I told Ethan he’s a guy who should average five rebounds a game. He’s a 42-, 43-inch vertical guy. He has a good nose for the ball.

“It’s going to have to be a total team effort until we get Graham back.”

The Pokes’ quicker pace of play led to 21 assists, which would have been the team’s second-highest total last season. Maldonado finished with a team-high seven assists and is now in the top-five in MW history with 520 for his career.

Despite the improved depth and talent level on the roster, Linder is going to continue leaning on his healthy all-conference first team star until Ike returns.

“Every minute is an audition,” Linder said. “When you go out there, if you produce and make it to where I’ve got no choice but to play you, like the case with Maldo … I trust Maldo to the nth degree, not just from an offensive standpoint but from a defensive standpoint.”

This is the second meeting between UW and Nicholls, with the Cowboys winning the first matchup 84-69 on Dec. 27, 1997 in Casper.