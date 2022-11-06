Wyoming Cowboys set to open season without star Graham Ike against Colorado Christian

LARAMIE – Shock. Depression. Acceptance.

The Cowboys went through three stages of grieving after losing star forward Graham Ike, the preseason Mountain West player of the year, to injury for at least 6-to-8 weeks.

Now it’s time for Jeff Linder’s deep and talented team to embrace the opportunity to grow together on the court while Ike cheers from the bench wearing his infectious smile and a protective walking boot.

Wyoming opens the 2022-23 season against Colorado Christian on Monday at the Arena-Auditorium (7 p.m., MW Network).

Losing Ike indefinitely is a reminder for the Pokes, picked second in the MW preseason poll behind No. 19 San Diego State, to take nothing for granted.

“I’m going to prepare for Colorado Christian like I would prepare if we were playing Duke,” Linder said when asked about his emotions entering a season of great expectations with some adversity. “There will always be some nerves. You shouldn’t be doing it if you don’t (feel that). Ultimately, it’s a long season. It’s the first of November and we’ve got a long ways to go.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing how we kind of look under the lights and with the crowd and hopefully building on what we did last year.”

The Cowboys are coming off the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in seven seasons and return four starters and seven rotation players from the 25-win team.

Hunter Maldonado will lead the team after averaging 18.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds last season. The versatile super senior is capable of playing point guard, off the ball on the wing or in the post.

USC transfer Ethan Anderson joins a veteran backcourt with Brendan Wenzel, Xavier DuSell and Noah Reynolds.

Linder also signed 6-foot-9 wing Max Agbonkpolo (USC) and 6-7 wing Jake Kyman (UCLA) from the portal to add length and NCAA Tournament experience to pair with returners Jeremiah Oden (6-8) and Hunter Thompson (6-10).

“There’s no substitute for experience,” Maldonado said. “If you’ve never been there, you don’t know. So for us adding those guys and their experience in those tournaments, where they played key roles on their teams, helps out a ton. Being able to pick their brains on that and listening to what their team looked like, I’m taking the bits and pieces to apply it to our team in the best way possible. That experience is something you can’t really put a value on.”

In the absence of Ike, who was second in the MW in scoring (19.5 ppg) and rebounding (9.6 ppg) last season, Linder may also lean on a player making his collegiate debut Monday.

Caden Powell, a 6-10 true freshman from Waco, Texas, has impressed the coaching staff and his teammates since stepping on campus over the summer.

Linder thought Powell would be ticketed for a redshirt when he signed a letter-of-intent a year ago, but it became obvious that was not going to be the case, even if Ike were healthy.

“He’s got unbelievable instincts defensively,” Linder said. “His ability to play the ball screens, his ability to block shots, he’s a guy that took three charges against (Northern Colorado) in the scrimmage. … He’s probably the best screener I’ve ever coached. I don’t know where he learned that, in terms of setting ball screens and screens away from the ball, he just has a special knack for hitting guys.”

Before the scrimmage against UNC, Linder’s former team, the Pokes made a trip down to Boulder to scrimmage Colorado. The Buffaloes brought the intensity that UW will face on the road in the MW this season.

“It’s a different mentality when you walk into someone else’s building, particularly a Pac-12 team, when they’re sitting there saying, ‘Hey, if you don’t show up, these guys are going to blast you,’” Linder said. “Just the urgency CU had playing against us, knowing if they didn’t play well there was a chance they could get embarrassed on their home floor, I thought their urgency was a little different than ours.

“I think our guys have to learn that it’s a lot different when you’re the hunted as opposed to being the hunter.”

The Pokes have gone from shock, depression and acceptance of Ike's injury to being excited about the challenge of getting other team’s best shot without their big man, starting Monday against the Division II Cougars.