Wyoming Cowboys sign three-star point guard Makaih Williams; Cowgirls sign 3

LARAMIE – Jeff Linder and his staff continue to make talented Los Angeles players feel at home in Laramie.

Wyoming signed 2022 prospect Makaih Williams on Wednesday. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard from Long Beach, California, is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.

“Makaih is the perfect example of what happens to a player when they dive into the work and trust the process,” Linder said. “He exemplifies all the traits we look for in a lead guard. He has high character, quarterback-type communication skills, a powerful on-court presence and a never-back-down competitive nature.”

Williams, the 39th-ranked recruit in California, gave the Cowboys a verbal commitment in September a few months after USC transfers Ethan Anderson and Max Agbonkpolo and UCLA transfer Jake Kyman signed with UW.

The trio combined for 33 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists during the Pokes’ 102-69 victory over Colorado Christian in the opener Monday.

Williams, rated as the 38th best point guard nationally, averaged 18.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists last season at Capistrano Valley Christian.

“He is a late bloomer and his best basketball is still ahead of him,” Linder said. “We knew when he committed that he had a special make-up about him. Kaih is a live-it guy, and those players always find a way to make an impact sooner rather than later in our program.”

Williams also received offers from Mississippi, San Francisco and Utah State.

The 2022-23 Cowboys (1-0) return to action against Nicholls on Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium (8 p.m., Mountain West Network).

Cowgirls ink three in ‘22 class

First-year Cowgirls head coach Heather Ezell and her staff signed three players in the 2022 recruiting class Wednesday.

Guard Mikyn Hamlin of Hugoton, Kansas; guard Maren McKenna of Hyde Park, Utah; and forward Madison Symons Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, will join UW next season.

“They love the game of basketball and have put in the work with very good coaches across their prep and club seasons to be immediate impacts at the collegiate level,” Ezell said in a release.

The 5-8 Hamlin, a three-sport high school star and an all-state selection in basketball, will help fill the void in the backcourt when the Cowgirls must replace super seniors Tommi Olson and Quinn Wiedemann.

“Mikyn is a player every coach wants on their team,” Ezell said. “She impacts the game in every aspect, both defensively and offensively. She can guard one through four in our system, and offensively, she can play multiple positions in our motion.”

McKenna, 5-9, has been a two-time all-state honoree at Green Canyon High, where she was named the school’s athlete of the year as a sophomore and junior.

“Maren is an athletic wing that can shoot the ball from deep, as well as get to the rim off the dribble,” Ezell said. “Her ability to see the floor and think a play ahead on both ends of the floor will make her a tremendous addition to our backcourt.”

Symons, 6-0, holds the single-season scoring and rebounding records at Coeur d’ Alene High and is a three-time all-state selection.

“Madison is a strong stretch four that can impact the game in many ways,” said Ezell. “Her ability to score around the basket, as well as stretch the defense from the 3-point line, will translate very well to our style of play. She is also a great rebounder, that can get rebounds out of her area on both the offensive and defensive ends.”