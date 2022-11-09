Wyoming Cowboys sign three-star point guard Makaih Williams

LARAMIE – Jeff Linder and his staff continue to make talented Los Angeles players feel at home in Laramie.

Wyoming signed 2022 prospect Makaih Williams on Wednesday. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard from Long Beach, California, is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.

“Makaih is the perfect example of what happens to a player when they dive into the work and trust the process,” Linder said. “He exemplifies all the traits we look for in a lead guard. He has high character, quarterback-type communication skills, a powerful on-court presence and a never-back-down competitive nature.”

Williams, the 39th-ranked recruit in California, gave the Cowboys a verbal commitment in September a few months after USC transfers Ethan Anderson and Max Agbonkpolo and UCLA transfer Jake Kyman signed with UW.

The trio combined for 33 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists during the Pokes’ 102-69 victory over Colorado Christian in the opener Monday.

Williams, rated as the 38th best point guard nationally, averaged 18.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists last season at Capistrano Valley Christian.

“He is a late bloomer and his best basketball is still ahead of him,” Linder said. “We knew when he committed that he had a special make-up about him. Kaih is a live-it guy, and those players always find a way to make an impact sooner rather than later in our program.”

Williams also received offers from Mississippi, San Francisco and Utah State.

The 2022-23 Cowboys (1-0) return to action against Nicholls on Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium (8 p.m., Mountain West Network).