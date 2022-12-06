Wyoming Cowboys snap four-game skid with 91-76 victory over Texas A&M Commerce

LARAMIE – Boise State beat Texas A&M on Saturday to deliver one of several key non-conference wins for the Mountain West.

Wyoming?

Well, the Cowboys pulled away from Texas A&M Commerce for a 91-76 victory on Tuesday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

Jeff Linder, who put a different starting lineup on the floor for the eighth time in nine games, will take what he can get right now without preseason MW player of the year Graham Ike.

The Pokes snapped a painful four-game losing skid to improve to 4-5.

“They had to find a way to come together,” Linder said. “During hard times you can either falter or you can get better. Guys put their heads down and we kind of figured some things out in terms of who we need to play. There has to be a certain level of grit and toughness on the floor, a team that represents what the state of Wyoming is about with the level of toughness.

“I can lose if it looks right in terms of the effort and the discipline. I can lose that way. When it’s not, that’s when I struggle.”

Noah Reynolds scored a career-high 30 points on 11-for-15 shooting and Brendan Wenzel added 14 points and 12 rebounds off the bench to lead the team after both players missed Saturday’s loss to Grand Canyon with injuries.

“I knew they were going to force baseline. Coach Linder did a good job preparing us for what we were going to see,” said Reynolds, who has scored 55 points in the last two games he was healthy enough to play in. “So just putting me in the right positions to where I could get to my left hand and make plays off of rotations, it was really easy the way Coach set it up for us.”

Hunter Maldonado, Kenny Foster and Hunter Thompson – three players that went through rough times together before Linder arrived in Laramie – were in the starting lineup.

Foster led the veteran trio with 14 points with Maldonado and Thompson finishing with nine points each.

“Kenny Foster has had a lot of moments where he hasn’t played, but Kenny Foster still shows up every day to practice and gives an effort where you realize finally as a coach, you know what, we need him on the floor because he’s a guy that doesn’t make mistakes,” Linder said.

Reynolds more than filled the void for Ethan Anderson, who missed the game due to illness. Foster played 28 minutes while the other talented USC transfer, Max Agbonkpolo, was benched.

“It’s the result of we need more,” Linder said of not playing Agbonkpolo.

Reynolds scored the first basket of the second half to set the tone as UW outscored the visiting Lions (4-6) 48-34 over the final 20 minutes.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Wenzel and Foster, followed by a run-out dunk by Jeremiah Oden, gave the Pokes a 58-49 cushion.

After Tommie Lewis made a 3 to finish a 9-0 spurt to get Texas A&M Commerce within 74-68 with 6:09 remaining, Reynolds answered with five quick points to restore order.

“I feel like we’ve been just focusing on taking those gradual steps,” Reynolds said. “It’s not necessarily about winning or losing this early in the season. We’re going to take some scrutiny, some hard losses early, just because we trained so long with such a dominant presence in Graham. So, if you lose him you’ve got to adjust. We’re adjusting right now. We’re doing a good job.”

Reynolds buried a late 3 to give the Cowboys a 43-42 lead at the intermission. He scored 12 points off the bench to lead the team at the break.

Foster scored the first four points of the game and Thompson hit a 3 to get the Cowboys off to a 7-0 head start.

Wenzel completed and and-one and buried a 3 behind the arc to make the score 14-5 at the first media timeout.

Jerome Brewer completed a three-point play to cap a 10-2 run by the Lions to give the visitors a 33-29 lead.

The Pokes pulled away by shooting 55.2% from the field in the second half, led by Reynolds and Wenzel combining for 36 points.

“Tonight, was really important for us as a team,” Wenzel said. “We’ve got to use this to get our momentum and get us rolling again.”

UW will conclude the three-game home stand against Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m. Saturday.