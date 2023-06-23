LARAMIE – Hunter Maldonado’s long road to the NBA will continue in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.

After finishing his sixth and final season at Wyoming and going undrafted on Thursday night, Maldonado has signed to play on the Oklahoma City Thunder’s NBA Summer League team, according to DraftExpress.com.

Maldonado led the Cowboys in scoring (15.6 ppg) and assists (4.0 apg) during last season’s excruciating last-place finish in the Mountain West. The versatile 6-foot-7 guard returned for his super senior season after averaging 18.5 points to help lead UW to an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2022.

The four-time all-MW selection is UW’s all-time leader in assists and one of only five players to score over 2,000 career points for the Pokes.

The 24-year-old Maldonado worked out for the Thunder, Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons during the draft process.

Oklahoma City will play the Utah Jazz on July 3 to begin the Summer League.