SAN JOSE, California – Graham Ike won’t be coming to the rescue.

Wyoming’s star forward, who has not played during the team’s frustrating 7-14 start due to a right foot injury, announced Friday he will not be returning to the court this season.

“After a difficult several months of rehabilitating my foot following an injury sustained in the preseason, it is with great sadness that I have decided it is in my best interest to redshirt the rest of the 2022-23 basketball season,” Ike posted on social media. “Huge shout out to my teammates for their support, strength and brotherhood. It has definitely been a challenge being on the sidelines, but I am proud of how they’ve come together to fight hard all season.

“I’d also like to thank our amazing fans, the school and my coaching staff for its support during this time. I will continue working on my rehab with my physical therapists and I look forward to coming back to the game stronger than ever.”

Ike was named the preseason Mountain West player of the year after averaging 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds while leading the Cowboys to the NCAA Tournament last season.

The 6-foot-9, 255-pound Ike appeared in 12 games as a true freshman during the 2020-21 season after rehabbing a high school knee injury. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

“Graham will come back from this even better than he was before,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said in a release. “He has a bright future ahead of him and his long-term health is our top priority. As much as he wanted to be on the floor playing this season, he made the best decision for his future, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for him.”

Ike is one of eight Pokes to miss time with injuries this season. Linder has used an NCAA-leading 15 different starting lineups in 21 games.