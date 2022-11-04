Wyoming Cowboys star Graham will miss start of season with lower-leg injury

LARAMIE – Wyoming will have to navigate a season of great expectations without the preseason Mountain West player of the year.

At least for the first 6-to-8 weeks of the highly anticipated campaign.

UW head coach Jeff Linder announced Friday that his headliner, Graham Ike, is expected to miss the bulk of non-conference play with an undisclosed lower-leg injury.

The Pokes host Colorado Christian in the opener on Monday at the Arena-Auditorium (7 p.m., MW Network).

"It’s one of those deals where you can’t control injuries. It’s very unfortunate, especially the timing," Linder said. "There’s never good timing, but it’s one of those things, thankfully, we caught early to where it didn't turn into something even bigger."

Linder said Ike, who missed his senior season in high school and half of his freshman season at UW due to a torn ACL, does not have a knee injury.

The 6-foot-9, 255-pound junior was even getting some shots up in the Arena-Auditorium on Friday morning despite a lack of mobility.

"We’re going to make sure we’re really cautious with him, making sure he’s fully healed before we bring him back," Linder said. "We’re not going to risk his future. It’s unfortunate, but it’s reality. Next man up. We’ve got a lot of depth on this team."

Ike was second in the MW in scoring (19.5 points per game) and rebounding (9.6 rpg) while leading UW to an NCAA Tournament berth last season. He was 19th in the NCAA with 14 double-doubles and is one of 20 players on the watch list for this year's Karl Malone power forward of the year award.

The Pokes will try to replace Ike's unique talents by committee.

Super senior Hunter Thompson and true freshman Caden Powell, who are both 6-10, will have expanded roles in Ike's absence.

And the versatile Hunter Maldonado, who brilliantly replaced Marcus Williams at the point guard spot last season after the MW freshman of the year transferred, is capable of dominating opponents in the paint.

"Hunter Thompson has had a really good fall. Caden Powell has been tremendous and he brings some things from a defensive standpoint that we haven’t had," Linder said. "Then we’ll probably look at some things with Maldo playing small at the five."

On the wings, Jeremiah Oden (6-8) and USC transfer Max Agbonkpolo (6-9) add athleticism and length to a big backcourt that includes Maldonado (6-7), Brendan Wenzel (6-7) and Xavier DuSell (6-4).

USC transfer Ethan Thompson and sophomore Noah Reynolds have been competing for the starting point guard spot and will both be in a deep rotation.

Kenny Foster is finally healthy and competing for playing time along with UCLA transfer Jake Kyman as the Pokes try to replace the 3-point production Drake Jeffries provided.

"I’ve got a lot of options. I can’t play all those options," Linder noted of his loaded roster. "If we had this situation last year at this time, I’m not sure maybe we could absorb it as much as we can (now). With the new additions, I think we’re in a position to handle it as well as possible."

The Cowboys are picked to finish second in the preseason MW poll behind No. 19 San Diego State.

Ike should be ready to help UW make a run at the conference title if his physical recovery goes according to plan.

"When you lose six or eight weeks, especially after losing a high school season based off injury, losing half his freshman year, and then have this when you’ve been putting so much work towards having a special season," Linder lamented of Ike being sidelined. "Right now, even though he’s not going to be available in the near future, hopefully as we make our ways towards conference he’ll be a guy that’s going to be fresh."