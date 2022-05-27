Wyoming Cowboys star Hunter Maldonado returning for super senior season

LARAMIE – Hunter Maldonado will saddle up for one last ride with the Cowboys.

After going through the NBA draft evaluation process and working out for several teams, Maldonado will return to Wyoming for the 2022-23 season as a super senior.

The deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA draft and retain their eligibility is June 1.

The 6-foot-7 Maldonado made the announcement with a UW highlight video post to social media that finished with three simple words: “One more year.”

Maldonado earned all-Mountain West first-team honors last year by averaging 18.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds while leading the Pokes to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years.

During the MW Tournament quarterfinal in Las Vegas, Maldonado passed Sean Dent to become the program’s all-time leader in assists. Against San Diego State, he recorded the third triple-double in UW history.

Maldonado is currently ninth on the Cowboys’ all-time scoring list with 1,701 points.

After UW’s disappointing 66-58 loss to Indiana in the First Four, head coach Jeff Linder said Maldonado’s game would “continue to grow” if he returned for another season.

“I do think that if he did come back, we’ve got a lot of the right pieces and could be really special again,” Linder said.

The Cowboys finished 25-9 overall as Maldonado finished with a team-high 21 points and 10 costly turnovers in his first NCAA Tournament game.

“Maldo, for the most part, picked (Indiana) apart,” Linder said. “My thing with Maldo all year long, when he tries to play too fast, he’s not near as effective as a player. That’s when a lot of his turnovers come into play. I was like, ‘They couldn’t stop you just playing slow, just continue to back him down.’

“But it’s easy to say as a coach, it’s another thing when you actually have to go out there and do it and you’ve got Big Ten-level athletes guarding you, one of the better teams defensively in the Big Ten.”

Maldonado and fellow all-MW first teamer Graham Ike will have more help next season with the addition of USC transfers Ethan Anderson and Max Agbonkpolo and UCLA transfer Jake Kyman.

Maldonado showed off his versatility by moving from forward to running the offense after 2021 MW freshman of the year Marcus Williams transferred to Texas A&M.

The addition of Anderson, a true point guard who averaged 5.5 points and 4.2 assists last season for the Trojans, will take some weight off Maldonado's shoulders.

“He’s a guy that really takes the pressure off of Maldo and those other guys in terms of his ability to guard the smaller guards in our league,” Linder said of Anderson. “When you have to go up against a Jaelen House at New Mexico, he’s a guy that can really sit down and guard smaller guards. It just really takes the pressure off of us and allows us to be that much better defensively.”

Maldonado has been working out with his UW teammates since the end of the season.

Ike averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds during his first full season with the Pokes after being eased in as a freshman coming off a high school knee injury.

Guards Xavier DuSell (7.5 ppg, 54 made 3-pointers), Brendan Wenzel (5.2 ppg, 38 made 3s) and Noah Reynolds (2.9 ppg) also return.

Starting forward Jeremiah Oden (7.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg) and super senior Hunter Thompson (2.7 ppg, 25 made 3s) will compete with Agbonkpolo (7.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg) and Kyman (3.6 ppg) for minutes.

Kenny Foster is also expected to return to the rotation after being limited to nine games last season due to injuries and illness. Nate Barnhart, a 7-footer with 3-point range, redshirted last season.

UW signed 6-10 forward Caden Powell, a three-star prospect from Waco, Texas, in the 2022 recruiting class.

“It’s going to allow us to play a lot faster, a lot more open and free,” Linder said of the improved depth. “It will take some pressure off of Maldo and Graham just in terms of the amount of possessions and the usage rates those guys had. As the season went on it kind of wore them down.”

Drake Jeffries, the sharpshooting senior guard who averaged 10.3 points and shot 40.9% on 3s as a senior, is turning pro.

Ben Bowen, the son of former Denver Nuggets standout Ryan Bowen, transferred to the University of Denver. Backup big man Eoin Nelson and backup point guard Deng also entered the portal.

The trio of transfers averaged a combined 1.7 points and 1.6 rebounds last season.

“I told our guys, those empty seats, it’s my job to fill them with the best players we can possibly get,” Linder said last month after signing the three Pac-12 transfers to upgrade the talent level on the roster. “That’s what we did.”

