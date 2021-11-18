Wyoming Cowboys stay unbeaten with 77-72 road win over Washington Huskies

Pac-12 after dark had Pokes fans sleepless keeping an eye on Seattle.

Wyoming rewarded the late-night viewing audience with a 77-72 overtime victory over Washington on Thursday at American Airlines Arena.

Graham Ike, despite playing only 31 minutes due to foul trouble, finished with 26 points on 11-for-19 shooting and 10 rebounds to lead the Cowboys (3-0).

Hunter Maldonado continued the strong start to his senior season with 24 points on 9-for-18 shooting and 10 rebounds. Xavier DuSell added 15 points and made two clutch 3-pointers in the second half.

Wyoming finished with a 47-45 rebounding edge and held Washington to 32.1% (26-for-81) shooting from the field.

“It’s one of those games that wasn’t pretty, but going in we knew it wasn’t going to be,” Wyoming head coach Jeff Linder said. “We just had to be the team in the end that found a way to make those winning plays. Every guy that played contributed.”

Ike gave Wyoming a 73-67 lead in overtime, but DuSell missed a layup moment later with a chance to ice the game.

After a basket by Langston Wilson got the Huskies (2-2) within 73-70, the Cowboys were able to get some stops to make up for sloppy ball handling and finally closed the win out at the foul line.

Wyoming defeated Oregon State 76-73 last season in Corvallis. The Beavers went on to make an NCAA Tournament run to the Elite Eight.

“What a great collective team effort to just find the resiliency and toughness to come on the road and beat a very talented Pac-12 team on their home court,” Linder said. “It just shows a lot about the players in the locker room. The coaching staff put together a good game plan and then the players went out and executed.”

Terrell Brown, who finished with a game-high 30 points in 44 minutes, missed a floater in the lane that would have given Washington the win at the end of regulation after Wyoming missed four of five free throws down the stretch.

Ike’s made foul shot with 28 seconds left in regulation tied the score 65-65. The 6-foot-9 sophomore forward picked up his third foul 1:48 into the second half and his fourth foul with 10:22 remaining in regulation before fouling out with 1:34 left in overtime.

“For us to rebound the way we did, especially with Graham in foul trouble in the second half, and find a way to win the battle on the boards shows that we’re developing the right habits,” Linder said.

The Cowboys shot 45.8% from the field but were 3-for-16 (18.8%) from 3-point distance.

“It’s a good test for us. It was like going on the road and playing a good Mountain West team,” Linder said. “For us to come in here and do that shows we’re continuing to build the right habits that allow us to be hopefully a good team when it’s all said and done."

Wyoming led 34-31 at the intermission after Ike scored 17 points on 8-for-14 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds.

Maldonado added 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting and made a pair of free throws that stopped a 10-0 run by the Huskies.

Ike gave the Pokes a 24-15 lead with 8:23 remaining, but Washington surged ahead after back-to-back 3-pointers by Cole Bajema and Daejon Davis.

The Huskies, who missed 14 of 15 shots during a dry spell, finished the half shooting 34.2% from the field. Wyoming led at the break despite a 1-for-8 performance from 3-point distance.

Wyoming will conclude this road trip against Grand Canyon on Monday.

