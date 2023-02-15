ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – They have shown patience.

Hunter Maldonado, Hunter Thompson and Kenny Foster have also been patients in need of medical attention throughout their Wyoming careers.

Maldonado has grinded through a super senior season that was sidetracked by a concussion, a trip to the hospital after having trouble breathing due to a back injury, bloody noses and now a painful left arm injury.

Thompson was out of breath a few weeks ago while recovering from his third bout with mononucleosis. He was also beating himself up after failing to score or grab a rebound in Saturday's loss at Boise State.

Foster hadn’t played since Dec. 17 and underwent back surgery in the middle of what has been a miserable season for the Cowboys (8-17, 3-10 Mountain West).

The trio finally walked out of the visiting locker room at the Pit with winning smiles following Wyoming’s 70-56 victory over New Mexico on Tuesday night.

"The effort that those guys showed was incredible," UW head coach Jeff Linder said. "To come into one of the hardest places to play in the country against a very good New Mexico team in front of 12,000 fans, to come out from the jump and control that game, it took all of those guys.

“My promise to Maldo and Thompson and Kenny and the guys that have been here with me since day one was that I owe it to them to finish the season the right way. We're not going to do less. We're going to continue to push. We have to get guys better.”

Maldonado, wearing a brace on his dangling arm, put on a dazzling display. The versatile forward finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal while playing all 40 minutes.

On a night when New Mexico point guard Jaelen House was unable to play due to a hamstring injury, Maldonado controlled the flow of the game from start to finish.

“Obviously we’re short on our bench and short on our depth, so controlling tempo is a key,” Maldonado said. “I went out there and executed very well, but it’s not just me, it’s also the guys. We’ve got five guys out there and they played with me and helped me along the way.”

Thompson set the tone by burying four 3-pointers in the first half as the Pokes entered the intermission with a 32-25 lead. His 12 points and five rebounds helped offset Josiah Allick’s 13 points and five rebounds for the Lobos.

“Every year I’ve come down here they get a big dunk or whatever and everyone just like goes down, everyone gets rattled,” Thompson said after UW kept the crowd of 11,185 subdued by outplaying New Mexico. “I just told the guys, if something happens stay together. I’m so happy.”

The Pokes were just happy to see Foster wearing the brown and gold again. The senior guard made a timely 3-pointer and grabbed a rebound during his six minutes of action.

Having an eighth scholarship player available with Graham Ike (foot) and Noah Reynolds (concussion) out for the year and Ethan Anderson, Max Agbonkpolo and Jake Kyman walking out the door provided an emotional lift for UW.

“I didn’t know Kenny was playing until I was walking to the bus, and he was right next to me and was like, ‘Guess who got cleared?’” Thompson said. “It’s just having another guy who is about it every day. I’m really glad Kenny is back.”

Maldonado wasn’t as surprised as Thompson to see Foster back on the court.

“I was going to play for sure. I’m playing the rest of the way, it’s my last year,” Maldonado said. “Kenny is just like me, he’s a warrior. We’ve been here since the jump. I knew he was coming back as soon as he was ready to go. Him coming back this soon shows you the kind of toughness he has.”

These three “Cowboy tough” players have endured even worse seasons together during the end of the Allen Edwards era and have been dealing with injuries and illnesses throughout their careers.

They’ll try to build off their first road breakthrough at the Pit together against Air Force on Friday at the Arena-Auditorium (8 p.m., FS1).