Wyoming Cowboys' struggles continue in loss to UNLV Runnin' Rebels

The Pokes are flirting with bubble trouble.

Wyoming has lost four of six games down the stretch after falling 64-57 to UNLV on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The Cowboys (23-7, 12-5) slipped to fourth place in the loss column in the Mountain West standings and will likely face the Rebels (18-12, 10-7), who are currently fifth, in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament next Thursday.

UW, which was ranked No. 22 and solidly in the projected NCAA Tournament field before this recent slide, has now lost 19 consecutive games to UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Hunter Maldonado, who had the third triple-double in program history during Monday’s 73-66 loss to San Diego State, finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to lead the visitors.

The MW player of the year candidate spent most of the first half on the bench after getting poked in the eye. Maldonado is questionable for Saturday's regular-season finale against Fresno State with a lesion in the injured eye.

"He's in a bad way right now," UW head coach Jeff Linder said during a postgame Zoom.

Graham Ike continued his late-season slump on the offensive end, finishing with 14 points on 6-for-19 shooting after scoring 10 points on 4-for-12 shooting against the Aztecs during UW’s first home loss of the season.

The Pokes, playing their fourth games in eight days, were 21-for-61 (34.4%) from the field and out-rebounded 44-36 by UNLV.

"You could tell they were probably the fresher team," Linder said of the Rebels. "But as I told our team, if you want to win a Mountain West Conference Tournament championship, you’ve got to win three games in three days. We had to play three games in five days and it was a gauntlet of a schedule we’ve had."

Maldonado converted a three-point play to tie the score and then gave UW its first lead, 38-36, with 14:10 remaining.

Ike completed a 9-1 run with a bucket to give the Cowboys a 40-37 advantage.

But Justin Webster hit a 3-pointer to tie the score and Bryce Hamilton scored five consecutive points to build a 58-50 cushion.

Maldonado made a 3 to get the Pokes within five points with 2:21 remaining but it was UW’s last field goal until Drake Jeffries buried a corner 3 with two ticks on the clock.

"For him to come back in that game and just grind it out speaks to his toughness," Linder said of Maldonado.

The Cowboys had an 8-minute scoring drought in the first half and trailed by as many as eight points.

Hunter Thompson came off the bench and sparked the offense with three made 3-pointers to get UW within 26-25.

A four-point play by Jeffries with 38 seconds left cut the deficit to 30-29 at the intermission.

Ike was 3-for-10 shooting with eight points and two fouls in the first half.

The Pokes shot 34.5% from the field in the first half but held the Rebels to 32.3% shooting.

Hamilton, the MW's leading scorer, finished with 15 points on 3-for-15 shooting. Royce Hamm led the Rebels with 17 points.

"I thought we did a tremendous job on a short turnaround," Linder said of UW's defensive effort. "Coach (Sundance) Wicks really had these guys prepared in terms of keeping Hamilton in check. We did a tremendous job on him.

"Give those guys credit. Their secondary guys or role guys stepped up and made shots."

