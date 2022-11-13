Wyoming Cowboys suffer stunning 76-72 loss to Southeastern Louisiana

LARAMIE – A sleepy Sunday in November could prove costly for Wyoming on Selection Sunday in March.

The Cowboys – who only lost one game at home all of last season, which was to a San Diego State squad that made the NCAA Tournament – suffered a deflating 76-72 defeat to Southeastern Louisiana in front of stunned crowd at the Arena-Auditorium.

With Graham Ike watching helplessly from the end of the bench, UW was outscored 28-14 in the paint.

“He’s not here right now,” head coach Jeff Linder said of Ike, the preseason Mountain West player of the year who is out indefinitely with a right foot injury. “In the meantime we’ve got to figure out a way to get better. It has been tough when you lose a guy like him and you’re doing certain things and you’ve got guys out one game and another it has been really hard to get a rhythm.”

The Pokes shot 31.3% from the field, including an 8-for-32 (25%) effort in the second half, while allowing the visitors from Hammond, Louisiana, to make 48.3% of their shots.

The Lions (2-1), who lost 80-69 at Colorado State on Friday, were 11-for-23 (47.8%) on 3-pointers. UW was 3-for-19 (15.8%) behind the arc over the final 20 minutes.

“When shots aren’t falling and it’s not our night we have to make sure they don’t shoot 40-plus percent from the field,” Hunter Maldonado said after scoring 16 points and grabbing a team-high 11 rebounds. “Once we get to conference if a team shoots over 40 percent we’re going to lose the game. We’ve got to come in and find a way to get them under 40.”

Brendan Wenzel scored 16 points and Noah Reynolds added 14 points for the Cowboys (2-1).

A basket by Christian Agnew gave Southeastern Louisiana a 70-58 lead. The visitors had a 10-point lead when Donte Houston was called for a flagrant foul and ejected with 2:48 remaining.

“As Noah was running down the floor, (number) 23 punched him,” Linder said. “I mean, it was pretty obvious to see. That occurred there.”

UW went on a 6-0 run, all at the free-throw line, to get within 71-67 with possession of the ball after Max Agbonkpolo knocked the ball off the leg of a Southeastern Louisiana defender on the baseline.

But Maldonado missed a hook shot in the paint and Roger McFarlane buried a corner 3 on the other end as the shot clock was winding down to make the score 74-67 with 1:05 left.

A 3 by Maldonado made it a four-point game and two free throws by Wenzel made the score 74-72. McFarlene hit two free throws with 23.3 seconds left and the Cowboys missed three consecutive 3s over the final 13 seconds.

“Some days you miss shots,” Wenzel said. “We’re going to get better from it, but we turned the ball over a lot. We didn’t play like our usual selves. We’ll turn it around.”

Reynolds hit a 3 with two seconds left to tie the score 38-38 at the intermission.

The Cowboys had 10 first-half turnovers that led to 12 points for the Lions, who shot 47.1% from the field with six made 3s.

UW had a 25-14 edge on the glass but shot 37.5% through the first 20 minutes.

The Cowboys fell behind by eight points (14-6) early before back-to-back 3s by Hunter Thompson and Ethan Anderson tied the score 19-19.

Southeastern Louisiana responded with a 7-0 run out of a timeout that started with a dunk by Houston.

Agbonkpolo threw down a dunk on a perfect lob from Reynolds to give the Pokes a 29-28 lead

The offensive highlights were few and far between for the Pokes the rest of the way.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how they respond,” said Linder, who noted that Colorado lost at Grambling State on Friday and beat No. 11 Tennessee on Sunday. “They’re going to have to decide how they want this thing to go. We’re only three games in and we’ve got a lot of time and we’re a work in progress.

“We’re not the team everyone thought we were going to be because we’re missing a guy that was preseason Mountain West player of the year.”

UW will head to the U.S. Virgin Islands this week to play in the Paradise Jam. The Pokes open the tournament against Howard on Friday (1:15 p.m., ESPN3)