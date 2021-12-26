Wyoming Cowboys take 11-2 record into Saturday's Mountain West opener

The Wyoming Cowboys head into their Mountain West opener with an 11-2 record after Saturday’s 77-57 victory against South Florida at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu.

UW won its final two games in Hawaii after opening with a 66-63 loss to Stanford on Wednesday. The Cowboys then held on for a 71-69 victory over Northern Iowa before outscoring USF 44-24 in the second half.

“First off I want to thank everyone who made this tournament possible,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said in a release. “I’m also thankful for our players, coaches and support staff. It is nice to spend Christmas here, but a lot of sacrifice not being with family. We have great people in this program with a special group of guys.

“I challenged the guys to step up. For us to take the next step we have to find guys to earn minutes and that’s what our bench did tonight.”

Senior Hunter Maldonado scored a game-high 22 points and dished out 10 assists to lead the Cowboys, who also got 20 points and seven rebounds from sophomore Graham Ike, 11 points from sophomore Xavier Dusell and 10 from sophomore Jeremiah Oden.

Maldonado and Ike each averaged 19.0 points per game during the tournament, while Dusell added 10.0 ppg. For the season, Ike is averaging 19.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, with Maldonado (17.3), Dusell (11.5) and senior Drake Jefries (10.0) also averaging double-digit points.

The Cowboys, whose only other loss was to No. 6 Arizona back on Dec 8, are back in action Saturday when they host Boise State for a 2 p.m. tip-off at the Arena-Auditorium. The Broncos (9-4) open MW play Tuesday when they host Fresno State (10-3).

The 11-2 start is UW’s best since the 2016-17 teams also started the season 11-2 on its way to finishing 23-15 and winning the College Basketball Invitational.

No. 21 Colorado State (10-0) was scheduled to play at New Mexico on Tuesday, but the game was postponed due to COVID-related concerns within the CSU program. On Wednesday, Utah State (9-4) plays at Air Force (7-4) and Nevada (6-4) plays at San Jose State (6-5).

In addition to the Cowboys-Broncos tilt, Saturday’s other MW games include San Diego State (8-3) at UNLV (8-5), Air Force at Fresno State, New Mexico (7-6) at Nevada and San Jose State at Utah State.

At the Diamond Head Classic, Stanford defeated Liberty in the semifinals and was scheduled to face Vanderbilt in the championship game, but the game was canceled due to COVID-related concerns in the Cardinal program.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.