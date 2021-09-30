Wyoming Cowboys to appear on national TV eight times during MWC play

Games not selected for national television will be broadcast on Stadium and the Mountain West Network, available at TheMW.com. Game times for the remaining home games will be released at a later date.

“You’re going to see a really balanced league, I think, from top to bottom,” Linder said after Thursday’s practice. “I’m not sure who the best team is, I’m not sure who the worst team is. I just know that probably every team in the league will have a chance to beat one another. A lot of years that is not the case.”

With the return of versatile veteran leader Hunter Maldonado, as well as rising MWC stars Xavier DuSell and Graham Ike, Linder put together a more challenging non-conference slate that includes three games against Pac-12 teams – at Washington (Nov. 18), at Arizona (Dec. 8) and vs. Stanford (Dec. 22 at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu).

UW opens the season Nov. 10 against Detroit Mercy at the Arena-Auditorium.