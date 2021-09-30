Wyoming Cowboys to appear on national TV eight times during MWC play

LARAMIE – Are you ready for some … basketball?
The Wyoming men’s team held its first official practice Thursday at about the same time the Mountain West announced its national broadcast schedule.
The Cowboys, who finished 14-11 during Jeff Linder’s first season as head coach, will appear on national television eight times during the conference’s regular season.
That includes UW’s rivalry games against Colorado State with the dates of both Border War matchups and some other conference games being altered to accommodate the networks.
The Rams’ visit to Laramie has been moved from Feb. 1 to Jan. 31 with a 6 p.m. tip on FS1. The Cowboys’ game in Fort Collins, originally scheduled for Feb. 22, will now be played Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
UW’s other scheduled appearances on CBS Sports Network include home games against Boise State (2 p.m., Jan. 1), San Diego State (8 p.m., Jan. 12), New Mexico (5:30 p.m., Jan. 22) and Nevada (6 p.m., Feb. 26), as well as a road game at Nevada (2 p.m., Jan. 4).
The Cowboys’ March 2 game at UNLV will be at 7:30 p.m. on FS1.
Additionally, UW’s game at Air Force has been changed from Jan. 29 to Jan. 28 with time and television coverage to be determined.
Games not selected for national television will be broadcast on Stadium and the Mountain West Network, available at TheMW.com. Game times for the remaining home games will be released at a later date.
“You’re going to see a really balanced league, I think, from top to bottom,” Linder said after Thursday’s practice. “I’m not sure who the best team is, I’m not sure who the worst team is. I just know that probably every team in the league will have a chance to beat one another. A lot of years that is not the case.”
With the return of versatile veteran leader Hunter Maldonado, as well as rising MWC stars Xavier DuSell and Graham Ike, Linder put together a more challenging non-conference slate that includes three games against Pac-12 teams – at Washington (Nov. 18), at Arizona (Dec. 8) and vs. Stanford (Dec. 22 at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu).
UW opens the season Nov. 10 against Detroit Mercy at the Arena-Auditorium.
“It’s amazing what 7,220 (elev.) will do to some people’s minds,” Linder said of the challenge of getting quality non-conference opponents to travel to Laramie. “When you’re perceived to be good or going to be good, you’re going to have a hard time finding the teams that the fans want to see come here. Those teams aren’t coming here. Power 5 teams, you go look at their non-conference schedule, look how many road games they’re playing. Not very many. …
“It’s not from a lack of trying.”
The Cowboys will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Nov. 14), Hastings College (Nov. 26), Denver (Dec. 2), McNeese State (Dec. 4) and Utah Valley (Dec. 11). They will also play at Grand Canyon (Nov. 22), Cal State Fullerton (Nov. 29) and will draw either Northern Iowa or Liberty in the second game of the Diamond Head Classic.
“If you want to be a good team, you’ve got to go play good teams and you have to go beat good teams,” Linder said. “We as a program have to continue to build our reputation and we have to continue to build as a program.”
