LARAMIE – Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson didn’t actually play in the War Memorial Fieldhouse or Hell’s Half Acre Gym during their careers.

It just feels like they've been wearing the brown and gold forever because the two super seniors have been in the program longer than any players in Wyoming history.

In fact, when the rededication ceremony for the Arena-Auditorium was held on Nov. 1, 2017, Maldonado and Thompson had already been practicing in the home of the Pokes before the facility's remodel was completed.

The sixth-year standouts have both appeared in more games than any other players in program history while combining for over 3,000 points and 1,300 rebounds.

Maldonado and Thompson will take the court together in Laramie one final time when UW hosts Nevada on Monday at the Arena-Auditorium (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

“We’re all going to play for those two guys on Monday,” guard Brendan Wenzel said. “Those are two great guys right there, so we’ve got to get that one.”

Maldonado has played through a list of injuries, including a devastating back injury that forced him to redshirt during the 2018-19 season. Despite suffering a concussion in November and being taken to the hospital with breathing issues after a home loss this season, the versatile 6-foot-7 standout from Colorado Springs is averaging 14.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Entering the home finale against the Wolf Pack, Maldonado needs four assists to break the Mountain West record held by New Mexico’s Kendall Williams for most career assists (617).

Only Fennis Dembo (2,311 points, 1985-88) and Brandon Ewing (2,168 points, 2006-09) have scored more points at UW than Maldonado (2,094 points, 2017-present).

“He’s a tough guy. I don’t think I’ve had the injuries he has had, I’m just kind of the illness guy,” said Thompson, who went through a third bout with mononucleosis in his career earlier this season. “For him to have everything stacked against him and be a 2,000-point scorer, all the assists, all the accolades and he still shows up and is about the team. He’s about everyone else, that’s what I’ll remember most about him.”

Thompson’s 134 games played are second only to Maldonado’s 154. The 6-foot-10 stretch forward from Pine Bluffs is currently fourth in UW history for made 3-pointers with 176, which trails Jason McManamen (210, 2014-17), Ewing (193) and Josh Adams (187, 2013-16).

“(We) will be friends forever, we’re going to be brothers,” Maldonado said of going through the journey with Thompson. “We talk about getting back together all the time. It’s going to be really hard to leave him, but when I look back on it that relationship is going to be a happy feeling of that’s where it started, that’s where we met.”

Maldonado and Thompson experienced back-to-back 24-loss seasons at the end of the Allen Edwards era. They both decided to remain at UW after the coaching change to help Jeff Linder’s transition in the middle of a pandemic. They started in an NCAA Tournament game last season and have been leading this year’s struggling team through the adversity of a last-place finish in the MW.

Linder made a passionate plea after Friday’s Border War loss at Colorado State for fans to show up to honor Maldonado and Thompson on Monday.

“Everything, honestly,” Maldonado said of what Linder’s support has meant to him. “He was a huge reason why I came back this year. I just wanted to learn from him and what he has to teach you. I would come back and keep coming back. He’s such a great coach. I have had praise for him, nothing bad to say, and he’s one of the biggest mentors in basketball as I’ve ever had.

“I love him just as much as I know he loves me, and I’d die for him every single time.”

Maldonado has been playing his best basketball of the season since preseason MW player of the year Graham Ike said he would not be returning from injury; leading scorer Noah Reynolds was shut down due to concussions; and Pac-12 transfers Ethan Anderson, Max Agbonkpolo and Jake Kyman quit the team.

"There's not enough that anybody in our program or anybody at this university or the athletic department can say about him," assistant coach Ken DeWeese said. "He's truly going to be a historic player in this program as far as what he's meant. The stats are the stats. Top 10, top 5, whatever. That stuff is important when you look back on it, but right now, I think his will to win and to fight through so much adversity through so many years, hopefully it can continue to set a foundation for the current guys that are in the program that'll be back."

Thompson’s demeanor in the locker room and during practices has been as important as his perimeter shooting for the Pokes this season.

“It is kind of tough, but I take it as my job, I’m kind of like the jokester, everyone can laugh with me or at me,” Thompson said. “It’s hard but I know I’d be doing the younger guys a disservice if Maldo and I showed up with a bad attitude. One season you can be 5-25, the next season you can have an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. You’ve just got to see through the trees. It sucks, it does, but I wouldn’t be doing my senior duties if I wasn’t positive for these guys.”

Linder has been talking about loyalty quite a bit since the three touted Pac-12 transfers packed their bags and headed back to the West Coast.

No players have ever been more loyal to UW than Maldonado and Thompson.

“It’s special because (Linder’s) a big loyalty guy and when you’re loyal to him he’ll be loyal to you,” Thompson said. “It’s something that I’ve thought about all season long and I honestly can’t believe it’s here. Last year during the senior year I was like, yeah, this is night, but I’ll probably come back.

“This time it’s going to be pretty emotional for me the last time I’ll ever get to play in the Double-A. I’ve been playing in there since even before the remodel. Last time for me.”