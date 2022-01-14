Wyoming Cowboys to open Mountain West play at Utah State

LARAMIE – Moments after the Wyoming women’s basketball game ended Thursday night, the sounds of dribbling and sneaker screeching returned to the court.

Hunter Maldonado was getting in some extra conditioning and individual drills with assistant coach Sundance Wicks long after the Arena-Auditorium emptied out.

The leader of the Cowboys has a lot of catching up to do as the team finally enters the Mountain West race after having its first four conference games postponed or rescheduled due to COVID-19 issues.

UW plays at Utah State on Saturday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

“We know who we are as a team and we know what our identity is. We’re not going to try and reinvent the wheel,” head coach Jeff Linder said. “Maybe in some ways having this 10-to-14 day kind of break maybe helps us moving forward towards the end of the season.”

The good news is the Cowboys (11-2) did not have any non-conference games canceled and the team played well enough to enter the MW slate at No. 29 in the NET ranking (as of Friday) used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

Maldonado is averaging 17.3 points, 5.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Forward Graham Ike leads the team in scoring (19.5 ppg) and rebounding (8.4 rpg) with guards Xavier DuSell (11.5 ppg) and Drake Jeffries (10.0 ppg) also scoring in double figures.

The Pokes, who haven’t played since a win over South Florida on Dec. 25 in Honolulu, won’t have much time to knock the rust off against the Aggies (10-6, 1-2).

Utah State has not had any games postponed due to COVID-19 issues within its program and opened MW play with three consecutive road games – a victory over New Mexico in the Pit and losses at Air Force and Colorado State by a combined seven points.

“It’s going to be a tough test, regardless of who we have on the floor,” said Linder, who wasn’t sure if all of his players would be cleared in time to make the trip. “But we’re looking forward to playing. That’s the biggest thing now is we’re going to be able to play. I’m not sure how it’s going to look early on.”

First-year Utah State head coach Ryan Odom inherited star forward Justin Bean, who is second in the conference in scoring (19.6 ppg) and rebounding (10.2 rpg).

The balanced Aggies are the only team in the MW to have six different players score at least 20 points in a game this season.

Rylan Jones is averaging 5.6 assists, and Sean Bairstow scored a career-high 20 points on Wednesday against the Rams.

“The one thing is at least I’m not seeing Queta out there blocking 80 million shots like he has the last two or three years,” Linder said of former Utah State center Neemias Queta, who has moved on to the NBA. “You forget how good of a player he was. I’m not sure why he wasn’t the player of the year in the league last year. His impact on the defensive end was as good as I’ve seen in my 20 years of coaching college.”

Bean and Ike are in the running for MW player of the year this season. Both are capable of producing dominant double-double performances.

The key to this matchup will likely come down to 3-point shooting.

The Aggies are looking to get back on track at home after finishing 4-for-18 behind the arc during the 77-72 loss at Fort Collins. The Cowboys are second in the MW averaging 9.4 made 3s per game, but the long layoff could make it tough to come out firing.

“We could sit here and worry about the other teams, but we’ve got to focus on us and making sure we get back to where we were at,” Linder said. “That’s the biggest thing.”

UW will have to get back in the groove quickly with a rescheduled game at Nevada on Monday ahead of scheduled home games against San Jose State and New Mexico next week.

