LARAMIE – Jeff Linder’s Pac-12 portal experiment has failed.
The three touted transfers Wyoming added last spring – Ethan Anderson (USC), Max Agbonkpolo (USC) and Jake Kyman (UCLA) – were all sent packing seven months after arriving in Laramie from Los Angeles.
Wyoming's Ethan Anderson brings the ball up the court in the Cowboys' game against San Jose State on Saturday night in San Jose, Calif.
UW Media-Athletics
UW head coach Jeff Linder announced Wednesday the trio are no longer members of the program.
“We thank Max, Ethan and Jake for their contributions to the program,” Linder said in a statement. “We wish them well in their futures, both on and off the court.”
Anderson was UW’s third-leading scorer this season averaging 7.9 points. The veteran point guard had 60 assists and 41 turnovers with 17 starts.
Agbonkpolo averaged 5.4 point and 2.8 rebounds in 16 games (six starts), and Kyman added 4.5 points and 1.6 rebounds in 18 games (one start).
“I know what right looks like and I know what wrong looks like,” Linder said Tuesday on evaluating his struggling team down the stretch. “As we move forward, we just want to make sure we have the guys who want to be everyday dudes and who want to show up and work and put the time in and do the little things.
“That is ultimately where winning lies.”
Wyoming's Max Agbonkpolo shoots a layup against Utah State on Jan. 10 in Logan, Utah.
UW Media-Athletics, courtesy
Linder announced Tuesday that Noah Reynolds, UW’s leading scorer, will sit out the remainder of the season due to concussion issues. Preseason Mountain West player of the year Graham Ike will not play at all this season due to a right foot injury.
The Cowboys (7-15, 2-8) had seven healthy scholarship players entering Wednesday’s game against UNLV.
