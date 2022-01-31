Wyoming Cowboys win classic Border War in overtime over Colorado State Rams

LARAMIE – The Border War delivered.

And the Dome of Doom is back.

Hunter Maldonado scored a career-high 35 points to lead Wyoming to an 84-78 overtime victory over rival Colorado State in front of a raucous crowd of 7,539 on Monday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys (17-3, 6-1 Mountain West) moved into second place in the standings with conference-leading Boise State headed to the High Plains for a 7 p.m. tip Thursday.

"It was deafening," shooting guard Drake Jeffries said after finishing with 16 points and playing all 45 minutes. "I couldn’t hear myself think. Shout-out to all the fans, to all our students, everybody that came out and played a part in this huge win.

"It’s always great to beat CSU."

Maldonado, who scored 31 points and hit the game-winner at the buzzer last Friday at Air Force, gave UW a 78-76 lead in the final minute of the OT.

After a defensive stop, Jeffries hit a 3-pointer that proved to be the dagger. The senior sharpshooter had a chance to beat the Rams (16-3, 6-3 MW) last season in a mostly empty Double-A, but didn't even draw iron on his 3 with 28 seconds left.

"Last year (Jeffries) air-balled, but he responded in a big way this year," Maldonado said.

Star forwards Graham Ike (16 points) and David Roddy (23 points) both fouled out just before John Tonje tied the score 76-76 with 2:00 remaining in the extra period.

Brendan Wenzel grabbed a key offensive rebound and drew a foul that forced him out of the game after a hard fall. Xavier DuSell made a pair of free throws for his fallen backcourt mate.

Jeremiah Oden added a dunk for the exclamation point on the crucial conference win for UW.

There were 10 ties and 16 lead changes in the game. The student body stormed the court when the final horn sounded as the Rams hit the road back to Fort Collins.

"The energy that crowd brought really helped us out," UW head coach Jeff Linder said after notching his first Border War win. "There were a lot of ebbs and flows with that game, and luckily we withstood it for the most part."

The Pokes led 68-62 after two free throws by Ike with 2:19 remaining in regulation, but Roddy answered with a 3-pointer and Kendle Moore finished a 7-0 spurt with a steal and layup to put the Rams ahead.

A pair of free throws by Ike gave the home team a 70-69 lead with 6.0 seconds left.

Roddy drew a foul on the other end with 1.7 seconds left and only made one of his two free throws, which led to overtime as Wenzel’s full-court heave at the buzzer was off target.

"It was super high," Maldonado said of Roddy's first free-throw attempt, which silenced the crowd momentarily. "So I was like, if he adjusted at all hopefully he’s short. He did miss it obviously. You can’t really do nothing yourself, it’s out of your control. You just hope he misses and if he does make sure you get the rebound."

Isaiah Stevens made two layups off live-ball turnovers by the Cowboys and Roddy threw down a thunderous dunk to give CSU a 41-36 lead.

The Double-A was vibrating after Oden blocked a layup attempt by Jalen Lake on one end and Jeffries buried a 3 on the other end to give the Cowboys a 52-50 lead.

After Roddy and Ike both headed to the bench after picking up their fourth fouls on charge calls, Maldonado hit a 3 to give UW a 59-56 advantage.

Jeffries buried a tough shot behind the arc to extend the lead to 62-58.

"As the game got on and it got down to crunch time, it was loud and they brought the energy and it helped us out," Maldonado said. "Hopefully we’ll see everybody that was there and more on Thursday when we play Boise."

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.