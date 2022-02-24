Wyoming Cowboys wouldn't mind seeing Colorado State again in March after tough night at Moby

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – This year’s Border War was worth celebrating.

The student section spilled onto the floor here after Wyoming’s 61-55 loss to Colorado State on Wednesday night in front of a capacity crowd of 8,083 at Moby Arena.

David Roddy was still taking pictures and hanging out with fans in his uniform an hour after the Rams (22-4, 12-4) split the regular-season series with their rivals from the north.

The scene was a familiar one with UW’s students having stormed the court after the Pokes’ dramatic 84-78 overtime victory on Jan. 31 in front of a crowd of 7,539 at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys (22-5, 11-3) wouldn’t mind seeing CSU for a third time at the Mountain West Tournament to settle the score in Las Vegas.

“That's what everybody wants, right? So, why not?" guard Xavier DuSell said. “We’re going to be prepared for whoever we see when it comes to Vegas (in) March. All that stuff is in the distance. We’re focused on the next game.”

UW, which is now a game behind Boise State in the loss column, remains in the hunt for the program’s first Mountain West regular-season title in 20 years.

The Broncos (22-6, 13-2) play at UNLV and host Nevada before closing the regular season on March 5 at CSU.

The Pokes host Nevada on Saturday and San Diego State on Monday before their final road game March 2 at UNLV.

UW finishes the regular season against Fresno State on March 5 at the Arena-Auditorium (6 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

“We’re still in a great position, three losses in league,” head coach Jeff Linder said. “But we’ve got to continue to find a way to keep getting better as we make this stretch run.”

When the Cowboys boarded the bus for the ride back to Laramie, there were mixed emotions about how the game played out.

On one hand, the Rams were able to cut the heads off UW’s two-headed monster – holding Hunter Maldonado to four points and three assists and Graham Ike to eight points and two free-throw attempts.

Maldonado also fouled out in 25 minutes of court time. Ike was 3-for-13 from the field and committed six of UW’s 11 turnovers.

“They’re a very difficult team to defend. We tried to make some other guys take shots, and I thought we did that. At times they made us pay,” CSU coach Niko Medved said. “We just made the decision going into the game we were not going to let those two guys shoot shots. We were going to make other guys shoot and tonight it worked.”

On the other hand, Drake Jeffries (22 points) and DuSell (11 points) did some damage from the perimeter, finishing a combined 9-for-22 from 3-point range.

Noah Reynolds also helped pick up the slack for Maldonado with five points, three assists and no turnovers off the bench.

Jeffries made a deep 3 to get the visitors within 54-53 with 3:41 remaining, but it was the last shot the Cowboys would make.

“We had it right there at the end,” Jeffries said. “We put ourselves in a position to win, did everything we could, and we fell short. We’re just going back to the drawing board.”

Roddy, who finished with 26 points on 8-for-13 shooting, made a clutch basket to answer Jeffries.

Then Chandler Jacobs, who added 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting, stuck the dagger in with a 3 to make the score 59-53 with 2:01 remaining.

“Last game we made a couple more plays than they did,” Linder said. “and tonight they made a couple more plays than us.”

A Border War trilogy in March would be worth celebrating as the rivals both look to make the NCAA Tournament field with strong finishes to a memorable season.

