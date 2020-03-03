Wyoming, CSU set to renew Border War rivalry in Mountain West Tournament

LARAMIE -- The Border War book hasn’t quite been closed on this basketball season.

Wyoming and Colorado State will renew their rivalry with a first-round matchup in the Mountain West Tournament on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. For the Cowboys, a third meeting means they will either exact some revenge on the Rams or see their season end at the hands of their most bitter rival.

CSU (20-11) swept the regular-season series, knocking off UW 72-61 in Fort Collins on Jan. 4 before notching a 77-70 win in Laramie last month. The latter proved to be one of the Cowboys’ most frustrating losses amid another lost season with CSU erasing a 19-point deficit in the final 14 minutes and change to notch its third win in the last four Border War meetings.

“It’s pretty high up there, but we’ve just got to keep working,” UW senior guard Jake Hendricks said then of where that loss ranked in his two-year Cowboy career.