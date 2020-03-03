Wyoming, CSU set to renew Border War rivalry in Mountain West Tournament

LARAMIE -- The Border War book hasn’t quite been closed on this basketball season.
Wyoming and Colorado State will renew their rivalry with a first-round matchup in the Mountain West Tournament on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. For the Cowboys, a third meeting means they will either exact some revenge on the Rams or see their season end at the hands of their most bitter rival.
CSU (20-11) swept the regular-season series, knocking off UW 72-61 in Fort Collins on Jan. 4 before notching a 77-70 win in Laramie last month. The latter proved to be one of the Cowboys’ most frustrating losses amid another lost season with CSU erasing a 19-point deficit in the final 14 minutes and change to notch its third win in the last four Border War meetings.
“It’s pretty high up there, but we’ve just got to keep working,” UW senior guard Jake Hendricks said then of where that loss ranked in his two-year Cowboy career.
Things haven’t gotten much better since for the Cowboys (7-23), who lost three of their last four games to finish at the bottom of the league standings for the first time since joining the MW in 1999. UW, which dropped its regular-season finale at Fresno State on Saturday, enters the tournament with plenty of questions surrounding coach Allen Edwards’ job status given the Cowboys have combined for 15 wins the last two seasons, including just six against league competition.
Meanwhile, CSU proved to be one of the league’s biggest surprises after being picked in the preseason to finish ninth in the 11-team MW. The Rams, who tied with Boise State for fifth in the MW standings, have the league’s Freshman of the Year in guard Isaiah Stevens (team-leading 13 points per game), but the real disadvantage UW will have to fight, at least on paper, is on the interior.
CSU senior big Nico Carvacho is averaging a 12.6-point, 10.6-rebound double-double while freshman guard/forward David Roddy is scoring 11.7 points per game. Roddy went for 19 points and 13 rebounds in the first meeting while the 6-foot-11 Carvacho notched 11 points and 17 boards in February’s rematch.
Injuries as well as Hunter Thompson’s illness have decimated UW’s frontcourt depth, leaving sophomore forward TJ Taylor, at 6-6, to start the last seven games at center. Hunter Maldonado (16.4 points per game) is the Cowboys' leading scorer followed by Hendricks (10.1).
Maldonado earns all-MW honorable mention
A day after being voted to the all-Mountain West’s third team by league media, Maldonado earned honorable mention honors from the league’s coaches. Maldonado, a sophomore guard, is leading the Cowboys in scoring, rebounds (5.6) and assists (3.9).
Coaches voted San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn as Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. The Aztecs’ junior guard is just the second player in MW history to be named both in the same season.
SDSU’s Brian Dutcher was named Coach of the Year. Coaches also voted Nevada’s Jalen Harris as Newcomer of the Year, Stevens as Freshman of the Year and Nevada’s Nisre Zouzoua as Sixth Man of the Year.
