Wyoming ends Mountain West skid with win at San Jose State

Wyoming's futility in the Mountain West is over.
Hunter Maldonado led five Cowboys in double figures, and Wyoming snapped its eight-game losing streak with a 71-66 win over San Jose State on Saturday at Event Center Arena. The win also ended the Cowboys' 11-game conference losing streak dating back to last season.
Kwane Marble II and Greg Milton III each added 12 points, A.J. Banks had 11 points, and Jake Hendricks chipped in 10 points for the Cowboys, who went on an 8-0 run to take a 66-63 lead with 2 minutes, 13 seconds left. Neither team made a field goal for nearly the next two minutes before Milton's 3-pointer with 17 seconds left stretched the Cowboys' lead to two possessions.
Wyoming shot 68.5 percent from within the 3-point line to overcome a 19.2-percent clip (5 of 26) from beyond the arc. The Cowboys also scored 22 points off 14 SJSU turnovers in their first MW victory since March 9, 2019.
Seneca Knight finished with a game-high 21 points and eight rebounds for SJSU.
TJ Taylor added seven points and pulled down eight rebounds while Maldonado, who scored 13 of his points after halftime, grabbed seven boards for the Cowboys, who finished just minus-4 (38-34) on the glass. Marble, in his first career start, shot 6 of 9 from the field.
SJSU led 27-26 at the half, but Wyoming opened the second half on a 15-5 run to take its largest lead at 41-32 with 15:51 left. But the Cowboys went the next 3:02 without a field goal, and the Spartans drew even on Knight's free throw with 13:46 left before Wyoming took control in the waning minutes.
Wyoming will try for its third winning streak of the season when it returns to the Arena-Auditorium on Tuesday to take on Boise State.