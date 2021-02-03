Wyoming expecting 'a lot of urgency' from NCAA hopeful Colorado State in Border War series

LARAMIE -- Wyoming and Colorado State don’t typically need any extra motivation to beat each other.
There’s no love lost between the rivals separated by just 65 miles, something UW men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder is familiar with. Linder admitted it’s difficult to grasp just how bitter the rivalry is from an outsider’s perspective, but having grown up in Denver, Linder said the disdain the schools and their respective fan bases have for one another isn’t lost on him.
“That’s a big deal,” Linder said.
Linder will finally experience the rivalry firsthand when UW hosts CSU in the basketball edition of the Border War this week. The teams will get their first crack at each other Thursday before wrapping up their two-game series Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium, but there will be far more than bragging rights at stake this time around.
CSU (12-4, 9-3 Mountain West) is in the midst of a breakout season under third-year coach Niko Medved, who has the Rams in the hunt for an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament. CSU, which enters the series just two games back of Mountain West leader Boise State in the loss column, has won 12 of its last 16 games, including a 22-point win over Boise State in its most recent series -- the Broncos’ only league loss so far.
The Rams also split their series with the Mountain West’s other title contenders, San Diego State and Utah State. At No. 44 in the NET rankings, CSU is squarely on the postseason bubble, though many bracketologists have the Rams in the field of 68 for now.
CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has the Rams firmly in the field as a 9 seed in his latest bracket projections. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and USA Today bracket analyst Shelby Mast each have the Rams among the last four teams in.
“They’re as good of a team that we’ve faced all year,” Linder said.
For UW (10-7, 4-6), it’s a chance to notch what would easily be its best win of the season while simultaneously putting a major blemish or two on the Rams’ at-large resume, which only includes three Quad 1 wins to this point. But the Cowboys will have to be dramatically better, particularly on defense, if they want to give themselves more of a realistic shot against one of the Mountain West’s elite.
UW is fresh off a pair of blowout losses at San Diego State that ended its three-game winning streak. The Cowboys have played four games against the top 4 teams in the league standings so far and lost all of them by an average of 25 points.
The season-long theme of offering little resistance on the defensive end continued for UW, which allowed the Aztecs to shoot 58% from the floor for the series. The Cowboys have yielded at least 87 points in three straight games, and it won’t get any easier against a balanced CSU team that can score from just about anywhere on the floor.
Preseason all-Mountain West selection Isaiah Stevens (15.5 points per game), Kendle Moore (10.7) and Adam Thistlewood (9.9) make up one of the top backcourts in the league, and leading scorer David Roddy is a Swiss army knife that can play both inside and out. The Rams’ 6-foot-5 forward is nearly averaging a double-double for the season (16.0 points, 9.3 rebounds) and had a 19-point, 13-board performance in one of CSU’s two wins over UW last season as a freshman.
“He’s kind of like (Hunter) Maldo(nado) where you can pitch it to him, and he can play in the pick and rolls or he can play off of dribble-downs. He’s just a really good player,” Linder said. “A guy with his size, he’s a unique matchup. You have to do a really good job of trying to get him off his spots. They do a good job of getting him where he needs to get to, and we’re going to have to do a good job of trying to make him miss.
“And I think the other thing, too, is we’ve got to keep him off the glass. You’ve got to try to force him to run through you a few times and try to pick up a few fouls that way. But he’s a load when that shot goes up.”
Freshman point guard Marcus Williams continues to lead UW in scoring at 16.3 points a game, and fellow freshman Xavier DuSell will be available for the series after leaving the series finale against SDSU with a lower back injury. Linder said DuSell, who’s averaging 13.1 points over the last six games, has been practicing and “moving around good.”
But any chance of UW playing spoiler against its most bitter rival has to start with matching CSU’s level of physicality and intensity, which Linder fully expects to be amplified given everything that’s at stake.
“You’re going to have a team coming in here who’s trying to get to the NCAA Tournament, so you’re going to see a lot of urgency,” Linder said. “Hopefully we learned some things from the San Diego State games that hopefully allow us to get better.”
