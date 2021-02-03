Wyoming expecting 'a lot of urgency' from NCAA hopeful Colorado State in Border War series

The season-long theme of offering little resistance on the defensive end continued for UW, which allowed the Aztecs to shoot 58% from the floor for the series. The Cowboys have yielded at least 87 points in three straight games, and it won’t get any easier against a balanced CSU team that can score from just about anywhere on the floor.

Preseason all-Mountain West selection Isaiah Stevens (15.5 points per game), Kendle Moore (10.7) and Adam Thistlewood (9.9) make up one of the top backcourts in the league, and leading scorer David Roddy is a Swiss army knife that can play both inside and out. The Rams’ 6-foot-5 forward is nearly averaging a double-double for the season (16.0 points, 9.3 rebounds) and had a 19-point, 13-board performance in one of CSU’s two wins over UW last season as a freshman.

“He’s kind of like (Hunter) Maldo(nado) where you can pitch it to him, and he can play in the pick and rolls or he can play off of dribble-downs. He’s just a really good player,” Linder said. “A guy with his size, he’s a unique matchup. You have to do a really good job of trying to get him off his spots. They do a good job of getting him where he needs to get to, and we’re going to have to do a good job of trying to make him miss.