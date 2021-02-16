Wyoming expects challenge from New Mexico team that's still playing amid 'remarkable' circumstances

“Whether they’re going to play man and switch, whether they’re going to play a 2-3 (zone), whether they’re going to play a 1-3-1, whether they’re going to play a 2-2-1 back to a 2-3. Who knows? And in the last two weeks since they haven’t played, who knows what else they could throw in? At the end of the day, you can’t overcomplicate it. You’ve just got to play your principles and concepts and let the chips fall where they may.”

UW is looking to end a four-game losing streak. Assuming the teams actually make it to Wednesday’s tip, Linder said the Cowboys are fortunate just to get back on the court this soon against a team that’s had to endure more than most to get to this point.

“I can only imagine having to call my wife every single day from a different location whether that’s in Lubbock or whether that’s in St. George. Just all the different places,” Linder said. “Where in the world is Carmen San Diego? It’s like, where in the world is Paul Weir? For them to be doing what they’re doing, it’s quite remarkable. For them to have four months of not being around your family and your kids, I don’t know how you really do it.

“In a lot of ways, it’s not fair to them. I’m sure they’re being judged on this year, which I don’t think is fair at all based on the circumstances they have, but that’s the reality where they live. I commend them for what they’ve done because, man, that is not easy.

