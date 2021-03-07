Wyoming expects to be at full strength for the Mountain West Tournament

LARAMIE -- Turns out Kenny Foster’s season wasn’t over. Eoin Nelson’s might not be either.
Both players had missed a significant portion of Wyoming’s conference schedule with injuries. It led UW coach Jeff Linder to go as far as to say early last week that it was “highly unlikely” either one would play again this season.
But Foster, who missed six of the Cowboys’ 16 Mountain West games with a knee injury, returned to play in UW’s final two regular-season games. Meanwhile, Nelson, who hasn't played in any league games after sustaining an Achilles injury in December, didn’t play in the Cowboys’ regular-season finale against UNLV on Saturday but dressed out and went through pregame warmups.
Both are expected to be available this week in the Mountain West Tournament. The eighth-seeded Cowboys (13-10, 7-9 Mountain West) are scheduled to open the tournament against No. 9 San Jose State (5-15, 3-13) on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
“(Nelson) is a guy that I wasn’t going to throw into the mix (Saturday),” Linder said. “He hadn’t practiced. But it’s nice to have another body, especially when you go down to Vegas and guys maybe get in foul trouble. At least now he’ll have a few more days under his belt to where I’d feel comfortable throwing him in there.”
As for what changed with both players’ statuses, the circumstances were different. Linder said doctors determined Foster wouldn’t be risking any further damage to his knee by playing, so Linder ultimately left the decision to Foster, who was averaging 10.4 points and 4.0 rebounds before the injury. He was also shooting 43% from 3-point range, the highest clip on the team.
Foster returned on a minutes restriction Thursday in UW’s loss at Utah State, going scoreless in nine minutes. The sophomore guard logged more than twice that many (23) in the Cowboys’ win over UNLV on Saturday and finished with five points on 2 of 4 shooting with two rebounds and one assist.
“His ability to play off the ball, he just makes life a lot easier for our guards when they drive because he has such a good feel for cutting and the ability to make open shots,” Linder said. “And then his intelligence on the defensive end allows us to have one more guy that’s not going to make those little mistakes that allow you to get beat. But as I told him, even after the doctors gave him the clearance, I was like, ‘Hey, unless you feel comfortable with it, I don’t want you playing.'
“It was the doctors’ decision. It was his decision. But he wants to get out there. Kenny likes to compete, and Kenny loves to play.”
Nelson has normally traveled with the team even when he wasn’t going to play, but that wasn’t the case Thursday. Linder said that’s because the 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward was visiting a foot specialist, which ultimately eased any lingering concerns Nelson and UW’s coaching staff might’ve had about him returning to competition.
“They felt like it was good enough to where he could get back going again, which we felt like that was the case for a while,” Linder said. “But we really wanted to make sure, especially when we were dealing with an Achilles injury like that.”
UW was down to an eight-man rotation without Foster and Nelson, so having both available gives UW a much-needed boost to its depth entering the postseason, particularly in the frontcourt. Freshman center Graham Ike, who replaced stretch forward Hunter Thompson in the starting lineup five games ago, is the Cowboys’ one true interior presence without Nelson, who averaged 3.6 points and 3.9 rebounds in 10.8 minutes through UW’s first seven games of the season.
Ike dominated at times against UNLV’s frontcourt when he was on the floor, making 8 of 10 shots en route to 17 points and six rebounds. He could’ve done even more damage had foul trouble not limited him to just 19 minutes.
Adding the reinforcements could not only help the Cowboys stay fresh in a single-elimination tournament format but also get what Linder feels like may be their best lineups on the floor at any given time.
“It’s nice to have a full complement of players on the bench to where now you don’t have to play guys when guys are tired,” Linder said. “If guys don’t want to sit down and guard or they don’t want to do things that ultimately equate to winning, well guess what, the bench is where you need to be. And we haven’t had the ability to teach guys through the bench.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.