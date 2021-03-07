Wyoming expects to be at full strength for the Mountain West Tournament

Nelson has normally traveled with the team even when he wasn’t going to play, but that wasn’t the case Thursday. Linder said that’s because the 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward was visiting a foot specialist, which ultimately eased any lingering concerns Nelson and UW’s coaching staff might’ve had about him returning to competition.

“They felt like it was good enough to where he could get back going again, which we felt like that was the case for a while,” Linder said. “But we really wanted to make sure, especially when we were dealing with an Achilles injury like that.”

UW was down to an eight-man rotation without Foster and Nelson, so having both available gives UW a much-needed boost to its depth entering the postseason, particularly in the frontcourt. Freshman center Graham Ike, who replaced stretch forward Hunter Thompson in the starting lineup five games ago, is the Cowboys’ one true interior presence without Nelson, who averaged 3.6 points and 3.9 rebounds in 10.8 minutes through UW’s first seven games of the season.

Ike dominated at times against UNLV’s frontcourt when he was on the floor, making 8 of 10 shots en route to 17 points and six rebounds. He could’ve done even more damage had foul trouble not limited him to just 19 minutes.